Young Sheldon fans slam “sh*tty” Season 7 storyline

Young Sheldon Season 7 has given fans a preview of a huge upcoming storyline, with some fans slamming a certain part as being “sh*tty.”

Even though Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 hasn’t aired yet, a huge detail for Episode 7 has now been confirmed — Georgie and Mandy’s wedding.

However, the preview has exposed one part of the anticipated storyline that fans are already dubbing “sh*tty,” in the form of Sheldon not being present at the nuptials.

While Georgie and Mandy exchange vows in a courthouse, George, Missy, Mary, Meemaw, and Dale look on, alongside Mandy’s estranged parents.

However, Sheldon isn’t pictured, prompting fans to question why. “It seems pretty sh*tty of Sheldon not to attend his own brother’s wedding,” one posted on Reddit.

Another tried to reason: “He could be just out of frame. Or even taking the pictures…I could see him wanting to do that,” while a third disagreed: “Well, actually, I feel it’s IN character for Sheldon to not attend his brother’s wedding, and you don’t even know if he truly didn’t attend or not; nor the reason if he didn’t.”

As expected, the real reason why Sheldon isn’t included in the preview photograph is currently unknown. As of Episode 5, Sheldon has been spending an increasing amount of time away from his family, studying in Germany for Season 7’s first few episodes and learning to get along with roommates in the most recent installments.

“Maybe he is at Caltech or something, you never know,” another fan alludes to the anticipated end of the season.

Before fans get full details of the wedding, the delayed Episode 6 needs to come first, hinting at a family feud in the lead-up to baby CeeCee’s baptism.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.