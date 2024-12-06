Young Sheldon just reunited with Mary and fans are emotional

Sheldon has yet to appear in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, but his recent reunion with TV mom Mary hasn’t passed Young Sheldon fans by.

Ever since the new TV show began in October, it’s been like a game of Jeopardy trying to figure out who from the Young Sheldon cast will come back. So far, just Mary, Missy, Meemaw, and Dale have returned, with Pastor Jeff set for a cameo in the new year.

Article continues after ad

However, Sheldon hasn’t been seen. Fans thought he might return for the show’s Thanksgiving episode, but he remains firmly entrenched at Caltech for the time being. Actor Iain Armitage has been seen on set, but that’s clearly just been to visit.

We’ve still got 16 episodes to find out if Sheldon will have a cameo in Season 1, but Armitage has sent fans into emotional overdrive this week with an unexpected reunion.

Article continues after ad

Iain Armitage and Zoe Perry reunite for White House visit

On December 6, 2024, Armitage posted a reunion snap of him and TV mom Zoe Perry (Mary) while visiting the White House – and fans lost it.

Article continues after ad

Instagram/Iain Armitage

He explained: “Such a happy day for me! I got to reunite with my TV mama, Zoe Perry!!! We were invited to visit the White House and it was incredible to see all the Christmas decorations – huge thanks to Christopher and also to Karine Jean-Pierre for making our visit so special and for giving me the best excuse to see Mama Zoe again!”

He added in a comment: “I think Zoe’s acting in the final episodes of Young Sheldon is so impressive and I was happy to get the chance to tell her in person. I’m grateful for any excuse that gets me together with my castmate family, getting to tell them how much they mean to me is great.”

Article continues after ad

While Armitage has reunited with Raegan Revord (Missy), Montana Jordan (Georgie), and Lance Barber (George) since Young Sheldon Season 7 ended, this is the first time he’s been publicly spotted with Perry.

Article continues after ad

“MARY AND SHELDON WE MISSED YOU,” one reply read, with another agreeing: “Yay! Zoe was fantastic in Young Sheldon, so happy to see you reunited! Hopefully not for the last time?!”

“The best mother-son pairing on screen ever,” a third wrote.

While we don’t know if Sheldon will ever be in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, we do know Perry will be returning in the new year. In an upcoming 2025 episode, Mary takes on Audrey in a brand-new feud over Cece, with Pastor Jeff left to mediate.

Article continues after ad

All seasons of Young Sheldon are available to stream on Paramount Plus. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 6 is available now.

Catch up with our Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, and Episode 5 recaps before you watch.