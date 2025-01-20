Young Sheldon star revealed as Twitch streamer in shocking TikTok video

Since Young Sheldon finished for good last year, its cast has gone on to bigger and better things. For one star, that’s meant revealing a streaming side hustle they’ve kept completely anonymous.

It’s not a huge stretch of the imagination to think the Young Sheldon cast and internet culture go hand in hand. If Sheldon were a child in the 2000s, he’d be rinsing video games on every console imaginable. Missy would likely be a lifestyle YouTuber, and Mary could follow the Lord’s sermons at the click of a button.

Article continues after ad

The thing is, one of these above descriptions has technically been proved right. While Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has been a time filler for Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, the rest of the Cooper family have only had fleeting cameos.

But something else has been under our noses all along. Previously posting under an anonymous pseudonym, one Young Sheldon star has now revealed they’re behind a popular Twitch and TikTok account.

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon’s Missy reveals identity as popular Twitch streamer

Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord – who plays Missy on the sitcom and its spinoff – posted a TikTok revealing themselves as the person behind Setting_Sunset, popular both on the platform and Twitch.

Article continues after ad

The clip explained, “I’ve been online for over two years. Making content. Meeting friends. Faceless. Have you ever wondered who’s behind the screen?

More content. IRL streams. Vlogs. Videos with friends. Coming soon,” the post concludes, followed by a video of Revord turning around in a swivel chair.

To date, SettingSunset has over 65,000 followers on TikTok and 16,000 followers on Twitch – yet the links to the Young Sheldon actor have only just started to appear. Alongside a stream with friends, Revord has posted a TikTok unboxing video since the reveal post dropped.

Article continues after ad

“MISSY COOPER?!?! WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE?!?!” one reply read, with another agreeing, “I’ve been watching you for a year and had NO clue.”

Article continues after ad

CBS

A third fan weighed in, “This sets the new standard for plot twists,” while a fourth wrote, “Hold on… lemme check… yep, this wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card. But I’m so here for it.”

On-screen, Revord’s character Missy has so far appeared on Georgie & Mandy twice, but hasn’t been seen elsewhere since Young Sheldon Season 7. Fans can expect Missy to return for more episodes in the future, though when this might be has yet to be confirmed.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, streaming looks to be Revord’s priority – though whether this ever overlaps with Young Sheldon-related content remains to be seen.

All seasons of Young Sheldon are streaming on Paramount Plus. To relive the best of it, you can read our interview with George Cooper’s Lance Barber, find out how it copied Young Sheldon’s most upsetting moment, and how the spinoff addresses its most controversial change.