‘Forgotten’ Young Sheldon favorite set for bigger role in Georgie & Mandy spinoff

What began as a two-episode cameo in Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage might now lead to a series regular role for one Young Sheldon cast favorite.

It’s been a tough old time for the Cooper family. The Young Sheldon Season 7 ending saw George’s death, a fractured family, and Sheldon’s educational start at Caltech. To rub salt in the wound, the prequel also came to a close.

But fear not! This is all being picked up in spinoff Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, where Sheldon’s older brother takes the reins. There are a few differences – with a multi-cam format being one – but we’ll find out more of what happened to the Coopers in the months after.

As it turns out, fans might find out even more than they first expected. It was initially thought Meemaw (Annie Potts), Mary (Zoe Perry), and Missy (Raegan Revord) would appear across the new TV show’s first two episodes, but Missy is being promoted to a series regular.

According to TV Insider, the fan-favorite Young Sheldon cast member will appear in later episodes… and she’s going to be different.

“We’re going to see a slightly different Missy,” executive producer Steve Holland explained. “She’s gone through the loss of her dad and she’s acting out. She’s [becoming] rebellious.”

Missy’s journey in Young Sheldon hasn’t been a satisfying one for many. As George and Mary devoted much of their time to Sheldon, Missy was often forgotten and left in the background. Nowhere was this more apparent than in Seasons 5 and 6, when her teenage rebellion – against being looked over – first began.

Season 7 set Missy up for a ‘redemption arc,’ taking Mary’s place after the Medford tornado while she was with Sheldon in Germany. Once they returned to Texas, the storyline fell through.

On top of this, it was initially thought that Revord wouldn’t be in the spinoff at all. After Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage was announced on socials, Revord commented that she “wasn’t invited” to join the sequel. As of writing, only Iain Armitage is thought to be missing from the new lineup (George aside).

What this means for Missy’s – and the Cooper family’s – future remains to be seen. Executive producer Chuck Lorre has admitted there is “no master plan” for the Sheldonverse, which doesn’t rule out new spinoffs further down the line.

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage continues to film, with its release date set for October 17, 2024.

Find out more about why we’re not getting Young Sheldon Season 8, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming.