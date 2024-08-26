Young Sheldon’s Missy appeared in iconic sitcom and nobody noticed

Think you know the Young Sheldon cast? Think again: fans are baffled that Raegan Revord, who plays Missy Cooper, also starred in one of the most iconic sitcoms of the 2010s.

After the emotional Young Sheldon Season 7 ending, things are going well for Revord. Not only will she appear in spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, but she’ll now be featured as a series regular.

It’s a huge U-turn, after the star allegedly “wasn’t invited” to appear in the sequel at all. However, fans have been pleading for Missy’s redemption, after Season 7 saw her forgotten about after Mary and Sheldon arrived back from Germany.

Article continues after ad

While we still have a few months to wait until we find out what happened to her after George’s death, fans have spotted something they’ve never noticed before. Long before she was Missy, Revord played Megan in two episodes of 2010s sitcom Modern Family.

Article continues after ad

Megan is one of Lily’s friends, and can be seen in a now-viral TikTok clip answering a series of questions Cam and Mitchell’s daughter asks her. She says 27 is the answer to 2 + 7 and “Blellow” is the result of mixing blue and yellow… and it’s safe to say fans have noticed a similarity to Missy.

Article continues after ad

“She’s giving Missy Cooper,” one fan replied to the post, with a second weighing in, “Missy Cooper once said she doesn’t need to be good at math because she has beautiful hair.”

In earlier seasons of Young Sheldon, Missy becomes frustrated with math, especially when Sheldon excels at it. To put her mind at ease, Mary tells her she doesn’t need to be good at the same things as her brother. Why? Because she has beautiful hair.

Article continues after ad

It’s not the strongest compliment to give a child, but Missy hangs tight to it for the remainder of the show’s run.

Article continues after ad

In real life, the Young Sheldon cast favorite is allegedly feuding with Sheldon actor Iain Armitage on social media, but has been seen reuniting with George actor Lance Barber on the spinoff’s set.

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage continues to film, with its release date set for October 17, 2024.

Find out more about why we’re not getting Young Sheldon Season 8, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming this month.