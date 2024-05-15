In Young Sheldon, George supports a family of five on a school coach’s income, but how much money did he make?

Good things come to those who wait — but unfortunately for George, death came for him before his dream job.

Dying of a heart attack before the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale, both fans and the Cooper family have been shocked by his sudden disappearance.

George’s death has now called things about his life into question, but exactly how much did he make as a high school football coach?

Young Sheldon: How much money did George make?

According to teacher and coach salaries in the 1990s, George would likely have been making an average of $25,000 a year. At the time, the highest high school coaching salaries were $35,000.

CBS

Thanks to different plots in Young Sheldon, we can work out that George’s salary was closer to $25,000. While fans have argued a difference between George being purely a coach or being employed as both a coach and a teacher, the answer can be found in the prequel’s beginning.

Sheldon has been doing his parents’ taxes since Season 1, where he officially declared George as a teacher during an audit. In more recent Season 7 episodes, Principal Tom has highlighted the possibility of George also teaching health in the future — although this never happened.

According to one Redditor who was a teacher and coach in Texas at the same time, “In 1994 it’s likely he was making $1200/month as teacher, and another thousand dollar stipend as coach. So $24k + one-time $1000 stipend, so around $25,000 a year.

“He would probably be doubling that as a college coach. Or if it wasn’t doubled, it would feel that way because he’d be getting a housing stipend.”

Before he died in Season 7 Episode 12, George was offered the chance to be a Head Coach at Rice University, meaning the family would have to relocate to Houston. If he’d have accepted, George’s salary could have doubled.

“George would also get a housing allowance and the moving costs would be paid by the university. It is an extremely well-endowed university. His children would have free tuition,” another fan explained.

How much did Lance Barber make on Young Sheldon?

Actor Lance Barber, who played George on the show, reportedly made over $300,000 per episode. It’s still unclear whether he will appear in the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale.

CBS

The rest of the Young Sheldon cast, Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts also all reportedly earn over the same figure per episode.

With an estimated worth of over $1 million, Barber’s salary has increased as the seasons went on, along with the rest of the cast. Barber’s earlier salary reportedly began at around $125,000 per episode.

As a comparison, Jim Parsons was only earning $60,000 per episode during the final season of The Big Bang Theory.

