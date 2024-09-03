Young Sheldon creator makes “special” promise about Georgie & Mandy spinoff

Filming with a live audience has only just begun, but Young Sheldon creators are so enamored with the Georgie & Mandy spinoff, they’re already promising big things.

Picking up a few months after the Young Sheldon Season 7 ending left off, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will take up the Sheldonverse mantle on October 17. Similar to The Big Bang Theory, the sitcom will be filmed in a multi-cam format, meaning there will be a live audience.

It’s a decision that’s split fan opinion before we’ve even seen anything. What’s worse is that the Cooper family dynamic has been changed forever since George’s death, with Season 7 Episode 14 seeing Mary double down on her religious beliefs to save her family.

In short, it doesn’t feel like reentering the Young Sheldon world is going to be a very fun time… but now a show creator has promised fans something special.

Director Alex Reid shared a cryptic behind-the-scenes shot of the Georgie & Mandy set, encouraging viewers to tune in come October.

“From the set while I was shooting something special for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, the new spinoff from @youngsheldoncbs. More to be revealed later,” Reid posted.

Instagram/@notalexreid



“Btw, the spinoff is seriously great. Funny but still with a ton of heart. If you miss Young Sheldon, don’t be sad; this show is here for you.”

What that “special” may look like, we don’t yet know. Although filming began back in July, audiences have only just started watching along in the last few weeks. This means things could still be in early days… a full synopsis or episode breakdown hasn’t even been made public.

However, what fans will think is special is the return of almost all key Young Sheldon cast members. Zoe Perry (Mary), Annie Potts (Meemaw), Raegan Revord (Missy), and Melissa Peterman (Brenda) have all been spotted on set, with Mary and Meemaw appearing in the first two episodes.

Revord was promoted to starring as a series regular in August.

Iain Armitage (Sheldon) and Lance Barber (George) have also been seen in the audience, but there’s nothing to confirm either will be seen on the other side of the camera. Who knows – maybe “special” means a beyond-the-grave cameo from our favorite dad?

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage hits CBS on October 17. Find out if Sheldon will appear in the spinoff, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming this month.