Young Sheldon fun fact explains “strong chemistry” on set

Young Sheldon might officially be finished, but the fun facts just keep on rolling in — with one explaining why two stars have such “strong chemistry” on set.

Fans would be forgiven for still getting emotional about the Young Sheldon Season 7 ending two weeks after the fact, with George’s death staying in the forefront of people’s minds.

At the same time, previous episodes are being picked apart by the Sheldom (Sheldon fandom, if you will), leading to an amazing discovery — Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) and wife Robin (Mary Grill) are actually married in real life.

Long before Robin was introduced on Young Sheldon, the couple got married in 2011, and 13 years later they now have three kids.

“This explains their chemistry,” one fan said, with a second agreeing: “That is what I thought too!! There seems to be this strong connection between the two that was beyond just acting.”

A third weighed in: “Okay lol this makes sense. Saw a video of them with the cast and they looked so close and intimate that I was confused since I read that Jeff’s actor is married.”

After his first marriage to absent wife Selena broke down in Season 2, Jeff is introduced to police officer Robin after accidentally running a red light in Medford. The two quickly become obsessed with each other, leading Jeff to nearly abandon his faith in order to be intimate with Robin.

Instead, the pair get married quickly, eventually moving in next door to the Coopers and having a baby. While Jeff remains a series regular, Robin is absent in Seasons 4-6, appearing once again in Young Sheldon Season 7.

The couple were most recently seen on social media with other members of the Young Sheldon cast, reuniting to watch Episodes 13 and 14 together. Hobby stated that he was “so proud” of his role in the show.

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check out everything we know about Young Sheldon Season 8, as well as why the Young Sheldon finale wasn’t even about George or Sheldon at all, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.

