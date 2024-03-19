Being in a fandom is never an easy task — but in Young Sheldon world, drama has unfolded over repeatedly asking one tiresome question.

When it comes to fanbases for popular TV shows, Young Sheldon arguably has one of the most loyal. With plenty of overspill coming from main series The Big Bang Theory, just as many have picked up Sheldon’s story for the first time in childhood.

Much like other hit shows – such as Netflix’s Virgin River – the hub for any community chat is Reddit, often spiraling with fan theories, questions, and hilarious memes.

While this is usually a great place for fans to catch up on Season 7, the Young Sheldon fandom has now been slammed for repeatedly asking the same question.

Young Sheldon fandom slammed for always asking the same question

The Young Sheldon fandom has been slammed — by other fans — for constantly asking if George Cooper Snr. had an affair.

Though there has been a lot of repetition in recent weeks, it’s not all been completely groundless. Thanks to Young Sheldon Season 7, there’s been a total shift in George’s backstory, with adult Sheldon initially telling a different story in TBBT.

During the main series, Sheldon recounts walking in on his dad and another woman as a teenager, resulting in his infamous three knocks in order to give people time to “get their pants on.” In Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 4, it’s revealed that the other woman was actually Mary dressed up, calling herself “Helga” while donning a blonde wig and a dirndl as a surprise for George.

While fan opinion is split over how the creators chose to handle the storyline, some are just downright confused — leading others to lash out at the repetitive questioning.

“If I read the words “George” and “cheat” one more time in this sub I will go insane,” one Young Sheldon thread exclaimed.

“Agree, it’s really gotten old!” a second weighed in, with a third agreeing “Yes, we all know that.”

A handful think that fan confusion surrounding George’s affair could set a precedent for his impending death — particularly after a theory stated that if Sheldon was wrong about the former, he could be misguided on the latter.

“Wait until George SR is still above ground when the last episode airs!” a fourth fan stated.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month here.