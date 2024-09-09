Young Sheldon creator teases huge potential cameo for Georgie & Mandy spinoff

As Young Sheldon fans gather their popcorn to watch the upcoming Georgie and Mandy spinoff, the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre, let slip that the series is hoping to secure a huge country music cameo.

The Big Bang Theory universe is about to expand a little more thanks to the addition of the Young Sheldon sequel series Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Set mere months after the gut-wrenching Season 7 finale, the spinoff will focus on Georgie and Mandy as they find their way as both young adults in the professional world as newly-adjusted parents.

To help them on their journey, the show has recruited a myriad of beloved guest stars like Annie Potts as Meemaw and Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper, but Lorre is hoping to secure another big name to appear in a future seasons: Dolly Parton.

“We had Ms. Reba McEntire on [Young Sheldon], and I just really, really, really feel like we need to have Dolly Parton on there,” Lorre told Entertainment Weekly. “She could be Mandy’s grandmother or something. We ain’t got that role yet.”

Reba McEntire appeared on Seasons 3 to 5 of Young Sheldon as June, a hairdresser and ex-wife of baseball coach Dale.

Dale and Meemaw had a longstanding romance after she was broken up with by Dr. Sturgis, Sheldon’s mentor, due to his own complications with his mental health.

Despite coming off as rivals at first, June and Meemaw grew to have a close relationship to the point where June appeared during the show’s final season.

The thought of Parton appearing on a sitcom is not completely out of her depth, as she has appeared on McEntire’s self-titled show Reba, The Simpsons, and four episodes of Hannah Montana.

Meemaw turning out to be the granddaughter of a Parton-like character would actually make a lot of sense, as Potts herself has confirmed that her Young Sheldon style was modeled after the singer.

When asked how she approached the character of Meemaw after being cast in the role, Potts told Gold Derby, “I like to start from the outside in. I had a couple of scripts to look [at] so, armed with that, I had an idea of how I would carry the character.

“I have to say I took inspiration from Dolly Parton in Steel Magnolias, which also happened in 1989, and I thought, ‘Yeah, she looks a bit like that.'”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premieres on October 17. For more, you can find out if Sheldon will appear in the spinoff, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters, and more TV shows streaming this month.