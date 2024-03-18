With the delay of new episodes kicking in, Young Sheldon fans have turned their attention back to past seasons, spotting a huge continuity error.

So far, Young Sheldon Season 7 has bolted straight out of the gate, delivering enough drama to see the Cooper family through for a lifetime.

Not only have major Big Bang Theory stars been confirmed to return for the season finale, but the Cooper story will continue through a spinoff focusing solely on Georgie and Mandy.

The eldest Cooper child has been the subject of some controversy while Young Sheldon fans wait for new episodes, spotting a major continuity error.

Young Sheldon fans spot major continuity error

Young Sheldon fans have spotted a huge continuity error in Season 1 Episode 21 of the prequel series, with Georgie Cooper obviously being played by someone else.

During a classic Cooper dinner-time scene, Georgie can be seen being replaced by a stand-in actor, who has unknowingly been left in frame by mistake. In follow-up shots, Georgie’s actual actor, Montana Jordan, is swapped back in.

While some fans were shocked by the slipup, others explained that there is one obvious reason why Georgie isn’t always Georgie all the time.

“Child actors can only get so much screen time due to labor laws. Sometimes, they use double for non-important scenes where the face isn’t too visible. Depending on his age, this could be the case,” one Redditor added.

“How does Sheldon do so much then?” a second questioned, with a third responding, “They time it accordingly. Same as any other TV show with child actors that are the main character.”

“Good catch!! Definitely doesn’t look like Georgie to me, either. Definitely a stand-in due to child actor laws,” a fourth summed up.

This isn’t the first time that the prequel has been called out for its inconsistencies, with storylines that cross over with The Big Bang Theory being routinely picked apart.

On top of this, Young Sheldon has now decided to rewrite parts of lore altogether — most noticeably happening in the form of George’s affair.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024.