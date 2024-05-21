Young Sheldon fans spot “poetic” coincidence as Red Lobster files for bankruptcy

With the chain now filing for bankruptcy, Young Sheldon fans can’t help but think the timing of Red Lobster’s announcement is incredibly “poetic.”

One of the most beloved scenes in Young Sheldon history is George and Missy’s daddy-daughter date to Red Lobster, seen in Season 1 episode ‘Summer Sausage, a Pocket Poncho, and Tony Danza’.

Since then, the seafood restaurant chain has kept its place at the heart of the Big Bang Theory prequel — and some fans can’t help but think its claim for bankruptcy and George’s death are related.

“There’s almost something poetic about Red Lobster announcing bankruptcy and George Cooper dying in the same week,” one fan posted on X/Twitter. A second agreed, “And just days after George Cooper Sr. died on Young Sheldon… I know bro is rolling in his grave right now.”

Article continues after ad

“Notice how they went bankrupt as soon as George Cooper died,” a third weighed in.

Article continues after ad

Not only was George’s love of food mentioned during his funeral in Season 7 Episode 13, but the actual Red Lobster scene was referenced in the Young Sheldon memorial too.

During the service, George has an open casket, with each of the Coopers invited to say their final goodbyes. Missy, reminded of her Red Lobster daddy-daughter date, thanks George for everything and tells him she loves him.

Meanwhile, Meemaw makes a eulogy after Mary breaks down while trying to give hers, dubbing George the “King of Brisket.” She also jokes that the Lone Star beer company would be flying their flag at half mast, quipping that George was the sole reason they stayed in business.

Article continues after ad

In the original Season 1 scene, Mary urges George to spend more time with Missy, resulting in doing something she wants to do — dress up for dinner. Wearing a princess costume while George wears a suit, he teaches his daughter how to eat lobster as the two sit together in the restaurant.

Article continues after ad

It’s safe to say that Young Sheldon fans haven’t taken George’s death easily, finding his funeral incredibly emotional. As a result, real-life tributes have popped up both online and physically, ranging from posters to fan edits and digital memorials.

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check our breakdown of Young Sheldon’s actual ending, as well as details about Georgie and Mandy’s spinoff, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.