Young Sheldon’s most divisive character could spill major secrets about George Cooper in spinoff

A clip of the Georgie & Mandy spinoff’s first table read has confirmed Young Sheldon hater-turned-good Brenda will definitely return. But does she have secrets about her time with George?

It’s been a few months since Young Sheldon Season 7’s ending, yet emotions are still running high. The Cooper family story continues in spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, but George’s death leaves a big hole to be filled.

The sequel itself has already lined up Mandy’s dad Jim as a potential father figure for Georgie, but what if there’s more to come about George from an unlikelier source?

Thanks to a behind-the-scenes clip of the new TV show‘s first table read – posted on Instagram by Emily Osment – nosy neighbor Brenda is now confirmed for opening episodes. However, there’s some confusion. Aside from being in other people’s business… why is she here?

CBS

Fans last saw Brenda in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 13, where she tried to make a move on one of George’s former colleagues at his funeral. We haven’t seen her since, but her tumultuous relationship with George is legendary.

Back in Season 5, it was alleged that George was having an affair with a mystery blonde woman, who was thought to be Brenda. Across multiple episodes, the two were seen sitting in Brenda’s chicken coop feeling guilty about things that supposedly didn’t happen… but there was a moment.

Before his second heart attack on the show, George was flirting with Brenda in the local bar, and if things hadn’t headed to the hospital, he likely would have gone home with her. From there, their joint guilt spiraled… but what if more happened than was let on?

CBS

Of course, Season 7 Episode 4 confirmed the mystery blonde woman was actually Mary in a wig, but Brenda’s early arrival on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage could signal more bombshells are about to be dropped.

On top of this, Brenda’s relationship with Mary might be strained once more as the Cooper matriarch doubles down on her religious beliefs. After a rocky start, Brenda and Mary formed an uneasy friendship, but widowed Mary is more occupied with saving her children’s souls.

It’s also thought that Mary, Missy, and Meemaw will all feature in the spinoff’s first two episodes, with Missy staying on as a series regular.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage hits screens on October 17. Find out if Sheldon will appear in the spinoff, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming.