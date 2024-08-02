Young Sheldon star confirmed for Georgie & Mandy spinoff in new set photo

It’s been no secret that some of the Young Sheldon cast are returning to the Georgie and Mandy spinoff, but now a behind-the-scenes snap has confirmed our favorite nosey neighbor is joining them.

Filming on Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is well underway, and for fans who still aren’t over the Season 7 ending, it’s good news – more of the Coopers are returning.

Last month, it was confirmed Annie Potts (Meemaw), Zoe Perry (Mary), and Raegan Revord (Missy) would be starring in the new TV show’s first two episodes, with it still up in the air if Sheldon would cameo. However, Iain Armitage was spotted at filming, along with Melissa Peterman (Brenda).

Article continues after ad

A few weeks later, we have some answers. While Sheldon doesn’t appear to be returning – he was just there for support – nosy neighbor Brenda will indeed be seen on camera.

This was confirmed by Potts’ Instagram post, with the caption reading, “My besties @rachelbayjones and @melissapeterman from @youngsheldoncbs in the WB rose garden on lunch break from Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage!”

Article continues after ad

Instagram/@thisisanniepotts

While nothing has been publicly confirmed, common sense would tell us that Brenda will be starring in the same episodes as the rest of the former Young Sheldon cast.

Article continues after ad

Despite this, we know Georgie and Mandy’s Marriage will stay set in Medford, meaning there’s every chance Brenda will be spotted in the background here and there.

When we last saw Brenda, she was trying to flirt with George’s former colleagues in Season 7 Episode 13, having seemingly taken George’s death quite well.

Off-screen, fans know Peterman has been busy filming a sitcom pilot with former co-star Reba McEntire for NBC, titled Happy’s Place.

Article continues after ad

In other casting news, Georgie and Mandy actors Montana Jordan and Emily Osment will be joined by Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey) and Will Sasso (Jim) as series regulars.

Meanwhile, Mandy’s younger brother Connor has been quietly recast since he briefly appeared on Young Sheldon, with Dougie Baldwin now taking on the role. Jessie Prez will star as Jim’s colleague Rueben.

Article continues after ad

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage begins on October 17, 2024. Find out more about why we’re not getting Young Sheldon Season 8, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming.