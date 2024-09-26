Young Sheldon star reveals unexpected cameo in Georgie & Mandy spinoff

If you want spoilers for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, you only need to look at Annie Potts’ socials… and she’s just teased the most unexpected cameo of the bunch.

Even before Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Meemaw (Annie Potts) was a firm fan favorite in Young Sheldon. She was also integral to Season 7’s ending, so it’s pretty unsurprising that she’ll be appearing in the spinoff.

Meemaw is tipped to cameo in Episodes 1 and 2, alongside Mary (Zoe Perry) and Missy (Raegan Revord). However, Potts’ latest TikTok has revealed another unforeseen cameo in the mix… Meemaw’s boyfriend Dale (Craig T. Nelson).

Up until this point, there’s been no indication that we’d see any more of Dale on screen. He’s not exactly a necessary character in Young Sheldon, breaking up and getting back together with Meemaw multiple times.

Despite this, the move does make some sense. After losing her house in Season 7 Episode 1, Meemaw had no choice but to move in with Dale in the final season. Dale was also the person to bail her out of jail when her secret laundromat gambling room finally got busted.

It’s currently unclear which episodes Dale will appear in.

In her TikTok post, the cast of the Georgie & Mandy spinoff can be seen goofing around on set, including characters from both the Cooper and McCallister families. As Potts pans the camera around, there’s Dale… smack bang in the middle of Audrey’s kitchen.

The group is gearing up to take a photo (not unlike ones you’ll see on director Alex Reid’s Instagram feed), but there’s a blurry male figure in the background. It’s a reach… but that could well be Lance Barber, a.k.a George Cooper.

George’s death wrecked the emotions of every Young Sheldon fan on the planet, but we know Barber has been seen on the sequel’s set since.

There’s no confirmation George is appearing in any form – and perhaps it’s wishful thinking – but don’t be surprised if there are more unexpected cameos to come.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage hits screens on October 17. Find out if Sheldon will appear in the spinoff, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming.