Iconic 90s sitcom gets Young Sheldon treatment but fans think it’s “too late”

Reboots of long-gone sitcoms are never a shock, but now Fox’s Martin is set to get its own prequel, Young Martin, 30 years later. Is it a good idea? Fans don’t think so.

Between 1992-1997, the classic TV show followed Martin Payne (Martin Lawrence), who ran his own radio show while getting up to no good with crush Gina and friends Pam, Tommy, and Cole.

In the years that followed, fans have seen Lawrence in Bad Boys and Big Momma’s House, but now his first claim to fame is coming back: prequel series Young Martin is officially in the works.

Taking a leaf out of The Big Bang Theory’s book when they created Young Sheldon, it stands to reason that the new TV show could take off… yet fans aren’t as convinced.

“They’re too late, because this is the only kid who could play young Martin,” one fan posted about original Martin character, Roscoe Bron.

A second weighed in, “Young Sheldon has started a trend,” while a third complained, “Hollywood writing rooms and creators have gotten lazy. Let’s just reboot and give sequels to everything. Come on man. Some stuff is classic the first time around and doesn’t need to be expounded upon.”

“The stank face I just made at my desk…” a fourth added.

However, some fans think there could be scope for a good sequel – if Martin Lawrence had starred as Old Martin instead.

“No, we don’t need that. Nobody can be Martin. Martin is Martin,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “I would’ve rather liked to see OLD MARTIN.”

“Right. Martin was already young when it first started… don’t wanna see a teenage version,” a third agreed.

According to Deadline, Young Martin will be set in modern-day Detroit and explore “themes of family, friendship, and life while the young Payne balances on the tightrope between adolescence and adulthood.

“Martin’s quick wit and magnetic personality draw him into high-stakes situations, where he must confront obstacles, emotions, and ultimately, find his path to success.”

WonderHill CEO Marvin Peart added in a press statement: “I respected and revered Martin Lawrence for creating Martin Payne and what he did for African Americans on television in front and behind the camera.

“In many ways, he influenced my path in the entertainment industry and it’s an honor to partner with Martin and his younger self and share him with the next generation of fans.”

If you don’t fancy watching Young Martin, the good news is that Lawrence can be seen in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. On top of that, you can check out the TV shows streaming this month.