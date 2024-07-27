You Season 5 spoiler has fans jumping for joy

One You Season 5 spoiler was released on Twitter and the contents of it has fans of the show jumping for joy.

Netflix‘s You is gearing up for its fifth and final season as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) tries to reckon with the turbulent fallout of Season 4.

While not much is known about Season 5, a newly released spoiler has fans celebrating as Joe could be facing the true consequences of his actions.

Twitter user 21metgala posted a series of photos showing Badgley filming in New York. In these photos, Badgley’s character was being escorted out of a police station by two detectives.

Since the show began in 2019, fans have been waiting to see Joe be held accountable for the bloody trail he left behind him in multiple cities.

In Season 1 alone, Joe killed one of his neighbors, his girlfriend, Beck’s ex-boyfriend, Beck’s best friend, and Beck herself.

His reign of terror didn’t stop in his hometown of New York, either. He also murdered people when he was on the run in California and his pit stop in England.

Thanks to a combination of luck and good writing, Joe always evaded responsibility for his crimes, much to the annoyance of fans. However, this spoiler shows that he will be in the law’s hot seat for once.

“They finally got his ass,” one fan posted under the spoiler, with another adding, “SOMEBODY FINALLY GOT HIM.”

And a third viewer seemed to sum up the feeling of the majority of fans with the comment, “I KNOW THATS RIGHT. THATS WHAT I CALL JOEVER.”

