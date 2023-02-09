You Season 4: Who dies this season?

Netflix’s hit series You is no stranger to spilling blood, but who dies in the Season 4? Read on and find out…

Hello, You. After taking the world by storm since its 2018 release, You, the Netflix show that is based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes, has been getting bigger and bigger with every season.

Season 4 Part 1 has been flipping the script a bit, as can be seen in the trailers, as not only is Joe not the main killer this season, he also has a stalker of his own.

But with the “Eat the Rich Killer” cutting down the upper elite one by one, you may lose track of everyone that dies this season. So allow us to explain, and obviously major spoiler warning for You Season 4!

Who dies in You Season 4?

In Season 4, Joe is now a professor of Literature, Professor Jonathan Moore to be exact. Working at a prestigious University in London, he finds himself once again being surrounded by “a circle of privileged douchebags.”

But then these characters start dropping like flies. And in a shocking twist, It’s not Joe who’s killing them.

You loves to comment on class, and since the upper elite of London are being fridged, the killer becomes somewhat of an icon, called the “Eat The Rich Killer.” But despite his disdain for rich people, Joe feels a need to stop this murderer, as not only does he feel like he must protect his newest obsession, Kate, from becoming another victim, he also believes that this killer is trying to frame him.

While we will be spoiling who dies, we won’t state who the Eat the Rich Killer is, but if you want to find out the culprit, click here.

Now, carry on reading to find out who gets the cut…

Malcolm – Murdered by the Eat the Rich Killer

Netflix

Malcolm is the first to die in the season, and his death pretty much sets off all the subsequent events. Malcolm is Joe’s first “friend” in London, and also is the one to introduce Joe to the rest of the characters. However, Malcolm also happens to be an awful person, and he pretty much represents everything that Joe hates about the upper crust. And apparently, someone else hates him too.

Article continues after ad

Malcolm gets murdered by the Eat the Rich Killer after he and Joe have a drunken night out, and Joe finds his body on his kitchen counter with a knife in his stomach. Joe manages to dispose of the body, but is shaken, as he doesn’t think he was the one to kill him. And he’s right, because soon other members of Joe’s new friend group start getting killed.

Vic – Murdered by Joe

Netflix

Despite hating the upper class, the only person that Joe murders this season is a worker for said upper class. Vic is Adam’s personal driver and security guard, who takes his job very seriously and doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty. So when he finds Joe snooping around his clients, Vic doesn’t hesitate to treat Joe like a serious threat.

Article continues after ad

This culminates in a chapel where one character is mounting the group’s recent losses, and Vic catches Joe lurking as usual. The two engage in a physical fight, which Joe surprisingly wins, after choking Vic out on the ground.

Simon – Murdered by the Eat the Rich Killer

Netflix

Simon is an introverted artist who comes from a wealthy tech family, and has potentially scorned other artists along the way. He works with Kate at the gallery, but doesn’t initially take to Joe, stating that he already has enough friends.

After Malcolm’ murder, Simon is Joe’s main suspect. However, the show discusses the tropes of murder mysteries, one of which being that the initial suspect is always the next victim. And sure enough, Simon gets found like Malcolm, with a knife in his torso.

Article continues after ad

Gemma – Murdered by the Eat the Rich Killer

Netflix

Gemma is arguably the most despicable out of all the rich characters in this season, taking full pleasure in abusing the less privileged. So when she gets murdered during the rich group’s getaway to a mansion in order to hide from the Eat the Rich Killer, you probably won’t feel that sorry for her.

Her body is once again found bloody and knifed up, but it’s not Joe who first finds her body, it’s Kate. At first, both suspect each other, but then they work together to hide the corpse. It does unfortunately get discovered, and the remaining members of the group believe Joe to be the killer, only for the actual murderer to show their face.

Now, that’s everyone who’s died so far, as Season 4 has yet to finish. Part 2 will be dropping on March 9, and we can expect other bodies to be dropping too…

We will update this list as You Season 4 continues. You check out the rest of our You coverage here.

You Season 4 Part 1 is currently available to watch on Netflix.