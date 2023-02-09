You Season 4: What happens to Marienne?

You Season 3 had Joe chasing Marienne to Paris, but what happens to her in Season 4 of the hit Netflix show?

After taking the world by storm since its 2018 release, You, the Netflix show that is based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes, has been getting bigger and bigger with every season.

Season 3 had a fiery finale – literally – and it left on somewhat of a cliffhanger, making fans all the more excited for Season 4. But what’s in store for Joe (Penn Badgley) and the object of his affection Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) this time?

Well, let us explain what happens between the pair, but first, spoiler warning for You Season 4.

Where did Marienne go after You Season 3?

Marienne ended up fleeing to Paris with her daughter after her ex-husband was murdered and she realized that Joe did it.

Marienne and Joe ended up becoming an item during You Season 3, despite outside factors. Namely, the former’s violent ex-husband and the fact that the latter was still married to the equally murderous Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

Marienne and Joe planned to run away to Paris together, however, Love lured Marienne to their house, intending to murder her. She also told Marienne that Joe had killed her ex-husband. However, Love couldn’t bring herself to murder the other woman, since her daughter was there with her. So, she simply told Marienne to go to Paris and never look back.

However, Joe could bring himself to kill Love, after which he faked his own death, and ran away to Paris himself, in the hopes of finding Marienne.

Now going by the name Nick, Joe walks out of a café in Paris, looking for his love, and that’s where Season 3 ends.

What happens to Marienne in You Season 4?

Surprisingly, Marienne survives You Season 4, despite her time with Joe being very short.

We see flashbacks of when Joe was in Paris, looking for her. He stalks art classes and installations, hoping to find her, since art was what she was passionate about.

He eventually spots a piece she made, and soon figures out that Marienne traveled to London to visit an art fair. Of course, Joe goes after her, and actually manages to locate her at said fair in London.

When Marienne spots him, she immediately starts running away, and he chases her. She then (foolishly) dives into an abandoned building, and attempts to trick him into running past her on the stairs, but he inevitably catches her, and disarms her when she pulls a knife on him.

Joe tries to explain himself, stating that he would never hurt her, but Marienne understandably doesn’t believe him. “You’re a murderer, Joe,” she says in contempt, and the words clearly hurt the man.

His actions may be from guilt or spite, but he actually lets her go. He backs off, and allows her to run away. He is heartbroken, taking this moment as an official breakup, but he is determined to prove that he is not a killer.

Marienne shows up one more time, as Joe almost goes back on his promise. An investigator hired by the Quinn family discovers Joe – however, he’s willing to help Joe get by with a new identity in London. There’s just one catch: he has get rid of Marienne, since she is a witness. So, Joe follows Marienne to a train station, where she is boarding the Eurostar.

Thankfully, he is unable to kill her. He simply steals a locket from around her neck, a locket that contains pictures of her daughter, and sends the photos to the investigator as proof that he’s “taken care of her.”

This is the last time we see Marienne in Season 4 Part 1. It’s quite an anti-climactic end to a significant couple on the show, but the series has been playing with the way Joe’s relationships start and stop for a while now.

Plus, it should be said that this may not be the end of Marienne – Season 4 isn’t over yet. The series will be returning to Netflix on March 9 with Part 2, so Marienne could very well be returning too. It certainly wouldn’t be the most surprising thing to happen this season.

Since we see her get on a train alive, she could come back to haunt Joe. Or perhaps the investigator could tell that Marienne hadn’t been murdered, so he went to finish the job himself. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

We will update this article when Part 2 – and more information – comes out. You check out the rest of our You coverage here.

You Season 4 Part 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.