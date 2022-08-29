You Season 4: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

You Season 4 has recently finished filming, so here’s everything we know so far, from a potential release date to cast, plot, and other details.

Hello, you. We see you’re wondering about what’s going to happen in the next season of this killer thriller show. What you need, is someone to save you. Let us help you.

After taking the world by storm since its 2018 release, You has been getting bigger and bigger with every season.

Season 3 had a fiery finale – literally – and it left on somewhat of a cliffhanger, making fans all the more excited for Season 4. But what’s in store for the upcoming season? And who is Joe Goldberg’s next victim?

Currently, there is no official release date for You Season 4.

However, there has been some speculation. Since filming recently just wrapped, and Season 3 took about 6 months to come out after filming wrapped, we can expect the show to premiere sometime in early 2023.

However, past seasons have arrived in September in October, so we could be waiting another year.

We can also expect a trailer to be released around a month before it premieres, so that likely too will drop early 2023.

You Season 4 cast: Who is starring in the next season?

You tends to bring in a whole new cast every season, barring the main characters themselves.

Penn Badgley will obviously be returning as the creepy killer Joe Goldberg, and the newest object of his affections Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle, will also be coming back after first appearing in Season 3.

Lukas Gage (previously seen in Euphoria) will be playing Adam, a wealthy American ex-pat who feels pressured to meet the standards of his successful family. Charlotte Ritchie (Feel Good) is playing Kate, an art gallery director who tends to be suspicious of others.

Tilly Keeper will be Lady Phoebe, Kate’s best friend, who is wealthy and famous but far more naïve and trusting. Amy-Leigh Hickman is Nadia, a literature student and aspiring author who has some skeletons in her closet. Ed Speleers plays Rhys, a memoir author with a troubled youth.

Others in the You Season 4 cast include:

Niccy Lin

Aidan Cheng

Stephen Hagan

Ben Wiggins

Eve Austin

Ozioma Whenu

Dario Coates

Sean Pertwee

Brad Alexander

Alison Pargeter

Adam James

You Season 4 plot: What will happen next season?

Not much is officially known in terms of Season 4’s plot.

You Season 3 ended with the death of Joe’s equally murderous wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), before he faked his own death and ran away to Paris to follow his most recent obsession, Marienne. She herself had ran there with her daughter to escape both him and her recently deceased ex-husband – who Joe, of course, had stabbed to death.

Going by the fake name Nick, Joe vows to find Marienne, though it seems that only a slight portion of the show will be taking place in Paris, with a lot of filming happening at the Royal Holloway, University of London. Perhaps Joe is going to be a professor of Literature there? If so, we’ll have to see how he avoided the background check.

Now, usually, the seasons follow Joe in a state of crisis, being fed up with his current life. That is until he meets a new woman, whom he immediately becomes obsessed with, and begins wreaking havoc on her life. Each season has tweaked this formula somewhat in order to keep the show exciting.

But according to star Penn Badgley, this season is going to be quite different, not just in plot details but also in the series’ entire format. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Badgley said: “The tone is similar but it’s shifting in that there is a different format. We’re using a different format.”

He continued: “It’s almost like we’re shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works.”

You Seasons 1-3 are currently available to stream on Netflix.