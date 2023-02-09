When is You Season 4 Part 2 out on Netflix?

When will You Season 4 Part 2 be released on Netflix? Joe Goldberg has returned, but when will new episodes come out?

You Season 4 marks the fourth onscreen chapter for Joe (Penn Badgley), the insatiable romantic who falls for, stalks, and kills anyone unfortunate enough to stumble into his eye-line.

This time, after the shocking end of Season 3, he’s across the pond in London trying to atone for his sins, living quietly and teaching students under a new name: Jonathan Moore.

If you’ve binged the first few episodes of Part 1 on Netflix, you’re probably wondering when you’ll be able to dive into Part 2 – we’ve got the answer.

You Season 4 Part 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on March 9.

All five episodes of Part 2 will drop on the same day, so don’t worry about having to tune in afterwards for new episodes.

In terms of what time they’ll be available to stream, it depends on your location – so, here’s a guide to each time zone:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

As for why the fourth season has been split into two parts, showrunner Sera Gamble wrote in an Instagram post that fans will need some time to digest the first batch.

“Trust me, you’ll need the time to process… and maybe place a few friendly bets about where it’s all going,” she wrote.

Also speaking to Tudum, she said: “We’re floored by the love that fans worldwide have shown our twisted little love story – thank you! You inspire us to go deeper, and also crazier every season.

“As you know, each season explores a new city and a new ‘you.’ Season 4, set in London, drops Joe into a very different type of thriller: a whodunit murder mystery.”

