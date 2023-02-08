You Season 4 full cast: All major characters explained

Hello, You: we see you’re struggling to understand the cast and characters of You Season 4 on Netflix. Let us help you.

After taking the world by storm since its 2018 release, Netflix‘s You, which is based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes, has been getting bigger and bigger with every season. Season 3 had a fiery finale – literally – and it left on somewhat of a cliffhanger, making fans all the more excited for Season 4.

Season 4 brings Joe to London, where he meets a bunch of new faces who are as despicable as side characters always are on this show. Apart from a select few, whom Joe tends to become obsessed with.

But there are so many new characters this season, which may make it hard to keep track of who’s who. So here’s our guide to all the major characters in the cast of You Season 4. And don’t worry, we’ll keep this list pretty much spoiler-free!

You Season 4 cast and major characters

Season 4 has Joe take on a new persona, but “new name” doesn’t necessarily mean “new me.” Going by a fake name, Joe is now a professor of literature there; Professor Jonathan Moore, to be exact. We’ll have to see how he avoided the background check.

The life of a professor is rather grandiose in this show, so Joe meets a bunch of the London elite. Though when they start dropping like flies by the hand of the “Eat the Rich Killer” Joe needs to get close to them all, for any one of them could be the murderer.

Below, we’ve listed all the characters you need to know in the cast of You Season 4.

Joe Goldberg/Jonathan Moore: Penn Badgley

Netflix

Joe is played by Penn Badgley, most well known for his roles in Gossip Girl and Easy A.

As stated by Netflix, Joe is “a dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man [who] goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.” Joe often likes to go by fake names, and this time he is Jonathan Moore, a Professor of Literature working in London. But as always, his bloody past comes back to haunt him.

Marienne: Tati Gabrielle

Netflix

Marienne is played by Tati Gabrielle, who you can also see in the Uncharted movie, The 100, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Marienne was the object of Joe’s affection in You Season 3, who started a relationship with him in the midst of a custody battle with her abusive ex-husband. After she found out about Joe’s true self, she managed to escape him, fleeing with her daughter to Paris. She is a big enjoyer of art, which allows Joe to track her down in Paris and in London. We won’t say how their relationship continues, but just know that it’ll be somewhat of a twist.

Kate: Charlotte Ritchie

Netflix You. Charlotte Ritchie as Kate in episode 403 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix (C) 2022

Kate is played by Charlotte Ritchie, who you may know from Call the Midwife, BBC’s Ghosts, and Feel Good.

Kate is the newest object of Joe’s affections, and like his previous loves, she comes with her own skeletons in the closet. When we first meet Kate, she is proudly blunt, cold, and harsh, which is a result of her upbringing. Like Love Quinn, Kate is exceedingly wealthy, but isn’t a fan of the overly-privileged people that surround her, and is also just as pained by her family.

Malcolm: Stephen Hagan

Netflix

Stephen Hagan plays Malcolm, and you can also spot him in A Royal Christmas, Zoo, and Hope Street.

Malcolm, who is initially dating Kate, is Joe’s neighbor and first “friend” in London. He helps Joe get settled into London life, and also is the one to introduce Joe to the rest of the characters in this season. However, Malcolm also happens to be an awful person. Overly privileged, classist, sexist, and just all-around terrible, Malcolm represents everything that Joe hates about the upper crust.

Lady Phoebe: Tilly Keeper

Netflix

Lady Phoebe is played by Tilly Keeper, best known for her roles in Eastenders, Make Me Famous, True Colours, and Marooned Awakening.

Lady Phoebe is Kate’s best friend, and probably the best new character you’ll meet. She is a popular and bubbly socialite and the girlfriend of Adam, though she begins to grow attached to Joe after the two have a drunken encounter.

Adam: Lukas Gage

Netflix

Adam is played by Lukas Gage, who also stars in Euphoria, The White Lotus, and Love, Victor.

Adam is another American ex-pat, and according to Netflix, he is “the warm, funny, and hard-partying son of a wealthy family who is famous for failing to meet their standards. But the one thing he did learn from his parents is to do whatever it takes to get what you want.”

Simon Soo: Aidan Cheng

Netflix

Aidan Cheng plays Simon, and he is also in Harlots, Silent Witness, and The Girlfriend Experience.

Simon is an introverted artist who comes from a wealthy tech family, and has potentially scorned other artists along the way. He works with Kate at the gallery, but doesn’t initially take to Joe, stating that he already has enough friends.

Gemma: Eve Austin

Netflix

Gemma is played by Eve Austin, who can also be seen in The Athena, Inside No. 9, and Emmerdale.

Gemma is arguably the most despicable out of all the rich characters in the You Season 4 cast. She is rude, crass and fame-hungry, and doesn’t hesitate to abuse those who are of a lower class. While she and Joe don’t interact much, it’s easy to see why he doesn’t like her.

Roald: Ben Wiggins

Netflix

Roald is played by Ben Wiggins, who also appears in The Witcher, The Sandman, Hollyoaks, and A Discovery Of Witches.

Roald is yet another aristocrat, and is an old friend of Kates. Like a number of the friend group, Roald doesn’t take to Joel at first, but his grudge seems to run far deeper, which culminates in the later episodes of this season.

Nadia Farran: Amy-Leigh Hickman

Netflix

Amy-Leigh Hickman can be seen in Ackley Bridge, and younger Brits may also remember her as Carmen in The Tracy Beaker returns series.

Nadia is a – very Gen Z – student of Joe’s, who he manages to connect with over the course of the season. She is drawn to political novels, and isn’t afraid to argue her points in seminars, but also struggles with some secrets of her own.

Rhys Montrose: Ed Speleers

Netflix

Rhys is played by Ed Speleers, who also stars in Eragon, Outlander, and Downton Abbey.

Despite being part of Joe’s new elite friendship group, Rhys grew up in poverty, so he is able to view the world around him with more humility. He’s a big memoir and political writer, which is how Joe first comes across his name. And he’s even planning to run for Mayor of London.

Connie: Dario Coates

Netflix

Connie is played by Dario Coates, who appears in Coronation Street, Endeavour, and Rules of the Game.

Connie is yet another member of the elite Oxford-educated friend group that Joe joins in the You Season 4 cast. He is similarly wealthy and snobby, but what sets him apart is his love for horse betting, drinking, and partaking in other substances.

Princess Blessing: Ozioma Whenu

Netflix

Blessing is played by Ozioma Whenu, who can be seen in The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Blessing is an Oxford-educated Nigerian princess with a passion for cryptocurrency and a disdain for the lower classes. She hates that the “Eat the Rich Killer” has driven them all into hiding, and resents democracy for making it to that they can’t hunt down the killer themselves.

Sophie Soo: Niccy Lin

Netflix

Sophie is played by Niccy Lin, who also appears in The Great, Drifters, and Official Secrets.

Sophie is artist Simon’s siter, and she is more open than her introverted brother. As the child of a major tech developer, Sophie is of course massively rich, and also a major social media influencer, who wears every sponsorship she gets.

This cast list for You Season 4 will be updated as the show continues. You check out the rest of our You coverage here.

You Season 4 Part 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.