You may be able to watch From Seasons 1-2 for free right now

In case you want to brush up on the first two seasons of From, it will be available on a popular streaming service for a limited time.

Like most horror movies of 2024, the series From is hoping to hook audiences in with its unique premise and likable characters.

Season 3 will transport fans back to the haunting small town in Middle America where they’ll be stalked by the creatures that completely surround the forest around them.

Those who haven’t started the show yet or are looking to catch up are in luck as Prime Video members can revisit the first two seasons for free right now.

“Season 1 & 2 of FROM is on Amazon Prime right now. You have 21 days to catch up before Season 3 premieres @FROMonMGM,” star Harold Perrineau posted on X/Twitter, along with the hashtag, “#FROMily.”

Season 1 and 2 of the supernatural show were first shown on Epix before they were moved to the streaming service MGM+.

Despite not having a large or popular brand, MGM+ managed to scoop up one of the hottest horror tickets in town, as From Season 3 has been incredibly hyped up by fans.

It’s not just general audiences that have been singing the praises for the MGM+ show, as Stephen King told his fans to watch both this and another TV series.

And now fans with access to the popular streaming service can get caught before tuning in for the third entry of the franchise.

Although not much is known about the upcoming season, one cast member has hinted that “new dangers” will be waiting for everyone when they begin their mysterious Season 3 journey, so it seems like all bets are off.

Unlike other shows in its genre, From tries to depict real-world issues along with the devilish problems brought on by those being trapped in town by the demons.

From Season 3 is slated to premiere on September 22, 2024, and fans have 10 burning questions that they wish to be answered by the series airs its season finale.

