You can watch Trump & Harris’ presidential debate on Disney Plus tonight

The U.S. Presidential election is underway with the two candidates’ first debate just on the horizon, so here’s how you can keep up with the occasion live.

After months of campaigning, the first 2024 American Presidential debate will be held between the two main party’s candidates.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will be using their televised experience to deliver their individual policies when it comes to the economy, the border crisis, and more.

But, where can voters tune in to the debate and potentially put their two cents when it comes to certain issues? Here’s everything we need to know.

Where to watch the Trump/Harris debate

The Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate can be watched live on September 10 through Disney+ and Hulu.

You can also catch the debate on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Live TV, Sling TV, and Paramount+ with certain subscriptions.

The debate will mark the first time Trump and Harris will be able to hold one another accountable for their incredibly public platforms.

This meet-up will also mark an unusual occasion as former President Trump was set to debate current President Joe Biden, but he chose to bow out from the race in July 2024 in order to give Harris a fighting chance for the most important position in the land.

As both campaigns have been going back and forth when it comes to the rules for this debate, Harris’ camp ultimate won as each candidate’s microphone will be muted when the other person is speaking.

What time is the debate?

The first presidential debate will be televised at 9pm EST/5pm PST on September 10, 2024.

Trump and Harris’ live debate is set to last 90 minutes, with World News Tonight’s David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis acting as moderators for the discussion.

This debate is the first one Trump and Harris have agreed to attend together, though the former president hopes to challenge Harris once again during a total of three match-ups, with the other two being hosted by Fox News and NBC News.

You can keep up with all things concerning the U.S. presidential election when the debate airs at 9pm EST.