You can watch a sneak peak of 1923 Season 2 on Paramount Plus – but you have to be quick

1923 Season 2 isn’t far away, but for those feeling impatient, you can get a sneak peak of the new season if you tune in to Paramount Plus tonight.

Yellowstone is over, but 1923 Season 2 is stepping up to take its place. Exploring the era of Duttons before the Great Depression, 1923 is one of the most unique Yellowstone spinoffs yet. There’s lions, sinking ships, and advances in technology even Jacob Dutton can’t wrap his head around.

After being delayed by the 2023 industry strikes, it’s been a long wait for Season 2. Thankfully, there’s not much longer to go now, with the new episodes set to arrive on February 23.

But before then, fans can get a chance to watch a sneak peak of the newest installment. All you have to do is head to the right place at the right time.

1923 Season 2 sneak peak will air on Paramount Plus tonight

A preview of 1923 Season 2 will air on Paramount Plus tonight (Sunday, January 19) during the showing of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills NFL playoff at 6:30pm ET.

You won’t have to watch the whole game, as the sneak peak will be shown during halftime. Details of what’s being shown are under wraps, but needless to say, it should be a little more than the few teaser trailers we’ve had so far.

There’s also no word on whether the preview clip will be uploaded to Paramount or Yellowstone’s official social channels after, so it’s well worth tuning in to the streaming service at halftime to see what’s coming your way in February.

1923 Season 1 left fans on multiple cliffhangers. Not only had Alexandra and Spencer been separated at sea after his arrest, but Jacob and Cara were threatened by Donald Whitfield, who’d paid for the taxes on their ranch. (Essentially, the land will become his if they can’t pay him back within a year.)

There was also the matter of Jack and Elizabeth, who were struggling to start a family of their own amid tensions in Montana. Plus, Teonna Rainwater was on the run after killing the nuns at her boarding school. That’s a lot to catch up on, and Season 2 has a mighty task to get this all wrapped up.

1923 Season 2 arrives on Paramount Plus on Sunday, February 23. Until then, check out our guide to the Dutton family tree. You can also check out Taylor Sheridan’s other shows, and see what’s going on with 6666 and 1944.