You can watch the best Christmas movie ever for free now, but you have to act fast

If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas movie, there’s really only one option – but since it’s coming off streaming soon, you’d better get going before Santa retires for the year.

Whether you’re a Christmas horror fan, a family-friendly viewer, or someone who likes to avoid the over-the-top festive fare altogether (Squid Game Season 2, anyone?), there’s one Christmas flick that truly unites us all at this time of year: Die Hard.

Some would say Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie at all. Well, in the spirit of festivities, we say to each his own. But we ranked Die Hard at the top of our best Christmas movies list, and as sure as Nakatomi Plaza stands tall, we stand by that choice.

Luckily, you can watch the original Die Hard for free right now. That said, you might want to catch it before it disappears.

You can stream Die Hard for free right now

Looks like everyone’s been good this year because Die Hard is now available to watch for free on Tubi. It will, however, be leaving the platform on December 31.

That’s still plenty of time to catch up with John McClane. (And when you’re done, Netflix has the perfect follow-up Christmas movie set in an airport: Carry-On.) If you want to undertake a franchise marathon between turkey helpings, then you can find all the Die Hard sequels on Hulu.

20th Century Fox

Although Die Hard has since been heralded as one of the best action movies of all time, it wasn’t as well received upon first release. In fact, the first reviews were incredibly mixed. But despite this, the Christmas hit went on to make $140 million against a $25–35 million budget, and rocketed Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman to legend status.

With some of the best big-screen action you’ll ever see, plus a diversion from the usual sappiness found in so many holiday movies, it’s the perfect choice for an unconventional Christmas viewing.

