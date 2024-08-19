You can stream “the next Virgin River” on Netflix before Season 6 drops

We’re still waiting for confirmation on when episodes of Virgin River will drop – in the meantime, another small-town show on Netflix is being highly recommended by fans.

As we get closer to the end of 2024, Virgin River Season 6 should (fingers crossed) be on screens by November. However, this hasn’t been officially confirmed.

But don’t fret! It’s not all doom and gloom for small-town TV on Netflix. While shows like When Calls the Heart and Sullivan’s Crossing are off the air, the streaming service has some alternatives to catch up with at the perfect time.

Article continues after ad

You might have noticed Fire Country Season 1 hit your Netflix feed in recent weeks, and if you’ve been tempted to watch, you should. Virgin River fans are hailing it as the perfect substitute – with a lot more natural disasters.

“Has anyone been watching the Fire Country on Netflix?” one Redditor posted. “It’s so good, kind of reminds me of Virgin River. Not the people or storyline but the drama and not being able to stop watching. I find myself still watching at 2am, episode after episode.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“If you have not seen it, give it a whirl. You will love it. I don’t want to give away anything. Just watch it for yourself.”

Fire Country follows convict Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), who joins an unconventional prison rehabilitation program that tackles fires in North Carolina. When he arrives home, Bode feels like he’s fallen from grace after leaving town with a huge secret.

Bode falls head first into his new high-risk, high-reward assignments, making Fire Country the next binge-worthy TV show on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

However, there’s a slight catch. Fire Country Season 3 is halfway through filming, set to air on CBS later this year – but only Season 1 is on the platform.

Fire Country Season 2 is streaming… it’s just not on Netflix yet. The second season is only available on Paramount Plus as of writing, but given the new TV show‘s success, we should expect to see Season 2 added to Netflix at some point in the future.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We also know that Supernatural star Jared Padalecki will be guest starring across a three-episode arc as new recruit Camden, hailing from SoCal. He’s also been tipped to potentially head up a new spinoff from the series.

Fire Country Season 3 returns to screens in October, while confirmed spinoff Sheriff Country debuts in January 2025. Virgin River Season 6 should arrive in late 2024.

In the meantime, find out if Lucas will return to When Calls the Heart, if Maggie and Cal end up together in Sullivan’s Crossing, or if there will be a time jump in Virgin River Season 6. You can also check out new TV shows streaming this month.