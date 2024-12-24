You can now spend Christmas Eve at the iconic Christmas Story house

A Christmas Story is one of the most beloved festive films ever, and now you can spend the holiday season staying in the movie’s iconic house.

Based on the books and short stories of Jean Shepherd, A Christmas Story is set in 1939, and revolves around 9-year-old Ralphie Parker’s efforts to get his hands on a Red Ryder BB gun.

The movie was a modest hit when it hit screens in 1983, and has since developed a cult following, driven by the ’24 Hours of A Christmas Story’ movie marathons on TNT and TBS in the 1990s.

The movie is set in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, but was shot in Cleveland, which is where you can find the house.

A stay in the Christmas Story house costs $2,495 on Xmas Eve

The house where they shot A Christmas Story is now open to the public, and you can even stay in Ralphie’s loft for $2,495 a night on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. And if you want to wear Ralphie’s hilarious bunny suit, they’re also available for an additional $10.

The house was purchased for $150,000 on eBay by Navy Veteran Brian Jones in 2004, who then set about renovating the property so it would better resemble the movie location.

Guided tours followed, alongside visits to the Bumpus house next door, and a museum across the road.

MGM Peter Billinglsey as Ralphie in A Christmas Story.

As per the official website: “The house from A Christmas Story invites visitors to step into the home of the Parker family, lovingly restored to its original movie appearance. This interactive experience allows guests to recreate their favorite scenes from the beloved film. Pose with the iconic leg lamp and replica BB gun, hide under the kitchen sink like Randy, or decode a secret message in the bathroom while washing your mouth out with Lifebuoy soap!”

As for the museum, that features: “the family car, toys from the Higbee’s window display, the chalkboard from Miss Shields’ classroom, and an original ‘Official Red Ryder Carbine Action, 200-shot, Range Model Air Rifle’ BB gun, one of only six produced for the film.”

For full details, plus information on how to book a festive stay, head to The House from A Christmas Story site. While for more festive action, check out our list of the best Christmas movie, plus some thoughts on why Die Hard is a terrible Christmas movie.