You can now pre-order popcorn buckets as trend continues with “crazy” Terrifier 3 tin

The popcorn bucket trend continues to grow, with theatres now allowing patrons to pre-order tins ahead of a film’s release, starting with Terrifier 3’s “crazy” and horrifying design.

Collectible popcorn buckets have made a huge resurgence in the past year. After the infamous Dune 2 “fleshlight” design went viral online, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Alien: Romulus followed suit with their own hilarious and terrifying tins.

It’s not just new releases that are getting their own unique collectible tins either, the re-release of 2022’s The Batman also came with a fully functioning Bat-Signal popcorn bucket.

Article continues after ad

Given the popularity of these collectible tins, cinemas are now allowing moviegoers to pre-order new popcorn buckets ahead of release, the first available being the new “crazy” Terrifier 3 tin.

Cinemark Theatres unveiled their upcoming Terrifer 3 collectible popcorn bucket via X (formerly Twitter). The design captures the horror of franchise villain Art the Clown in all its glory: gnarled teeth on display with a few blood splotches that are likely to cause some major frights.

Article continues after ad

For those who find the sight of a bloody clown horrifying, this tin may not be the one for you. However, for those who revel in the gore and terror, this popcorn bucket is definitely one to set your sights on.

Article continues after ad

Based on the replies to Cinemark’s popcorn tin pre-order announcement, the ability to snag these collectibles ahead of time should become a mainstay feature and another added bonus to theatrical releases of big title movies.

“You must understand I NEED this,” commented one X user. Another added, “This is what I wanted from a popcorn bucket.”

Terrifier 3 is set to release in theatres on October 11, 2024. However, for those eager to get their hands on the collectible popcorn bucket, pre-orders will open on September 18, 2024.

Article continues after ad

As such, be sure to get in quick so that you’ve got your Terrifier 3 tin ready to go ahead of the film’s release.