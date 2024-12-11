Yellowstone’s Season 5 finale is long enough to be a movie

Exact details for the highly-anticipated Yellowstone Season 5 finale have been kept tightly under wraps, but we finally know how Taylor Sheridan plans to wrap up his flagship series.

Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the creative team have kept Yellowstone details tightly guarded, even shooting scene variations and using coded scripts to avoid major spoilers. Even exact details around the series’ probable finale have been under wraps as well, leaving fans wondering if the finale will close out the entire series after Kevin Costner’s exit.

Though Sheridan has written every Yellowstone episode in Season 5, he hasn’t yet taken on directorial duties this season. That’s about to change, as Sheridan is taking the helm himself for the finale, and it will be a hefty outing for the remaining Duttons.

We have everything you need to know about the massive, feature-length Season 5 finale.

Yellowstone prepares to move on with a movie-sized finale

Paramount

Series creator Taylor Sheridan’s last turn behind the helm was the Season 4 episode “No Kindness for the Coward” back in 2021, but he’s taking on directorial duties once more to see Season 5 out right.

Yellowstone’s Season 5 finale will be titled “Life is a Promise,” and it will run a whopping one hour and 26 minutes, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Sheridan and Paramount have been playing a bit coy around whether it’s wrapping the season or closing out the entire series, but with its official logline, “The fate of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is revealed,” it’s looking more likely that fans will be getting a finale for Yellowstone in its entirety.

Adding to that speculation is the announcement of a spinoff centered on fan-favorite characters Beth and Rip as they move to greener pastures in Texas. In the meantime, fans can stay up to date on the mystery of the forthcoming spinoff The Madison, as well as Yellowstone 6666.