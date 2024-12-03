Yellowstone’s treatment of Jimmy is making viewers mad all over again

Jimmy has always been the punching bag for most other Yellowstone characters, but Season 5 Episode 12 has pushed things a little too far for some fans.

Despite being the most inexperienced hand on the Dutton Ranch, Jimmy has his defenders. His fish-out-of-water storyline endeared many, and his rise to becoming a reliable, self-assured cowboy has been one of Taylor Sheridan’s biggest successes on the show.

However, the latest episode of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 has undone a lot of that character development, and it’s a choice that’s getting a lot of backlash.

It all boils down to Jimmy’s interactions with Sheridan’s self-inserted character, Travis. Like most of their adventures together on the road, Travis begins the episode by mercilessly bullying the younger man. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Taylor Sheridan has removed Jimmy’s character development

When Jimmy arrives for a new day of work with Travis, the first thing the horse wrangler does is insult Jimmy for putting the wrong bit into the horses’ mouth. Travis does this in his typically harsh manner, making Jimmy look like a fool, despite the fact that he now has masses of experience from working on the famous 6666 ranch.

Shortly after, Travis gets a call and learns about John Dutton’s death. He takes Jimmy aside and gently tells him the news, offering him a week off to recover from the emotional hit. Jimmy refuses and jumps back onto the horse, proving he can handle himself.

It’s a sweet enough moment, but the earlier exchange has riled up fans, who aren’t too happy about seeing Jimmy become the butt of the joke once again.

“My least favorite part of this season. Jimmy’s character development was one of the best parts of the show, turning him into the butt of the joke again is a waste,” said one user on the show’s subreddit.

“Yeah kinda kills that whole redemption story line,” said another. “It’s like they don’t even know how to handle their own story.”

“I hate his story arc,” said a third. “He somehow went to Texas, became a more proficient cowboy, and now he’s back to being an idiot. They did him dirty.”

“I hate Taylor’s regression of Jimmy. Beyond frustrating, not funny, all cringe it’s just ass. Should have written him out of the show if you are just going to regress as a character,” wrote a fourth.

There’s much more of Jimmy to come with the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff, 6666. Perhaps then he’ll finally earn the respect of his peers once and for all.

