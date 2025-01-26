Yellowstone’s traumatic Beth and Jamie past actually makes perfect sense

Yellowstone is over, but Beth and Jamie’s relationship is still the subject of debate among fans – unfortunately, it was always going to turn out like this, even if Beth hadn’t gone to him when they were kids.

One of the biggest conflicts in Taylor Sheridan‘s drama has always been between Beth and Jamie. And thanks to several flashbacks, fans knew exactly why the two hated each other so much.

After getting pregnant as a teenager, Beth asked Jamie to take her for an abortion on the Reservation, where they wouldn’t be recognized. As a result, Beth was sterilized without her consent, and spent the rest of her life resenting Jamie for making that decision on her behalf.

While it seems like this decision could have easily gone a different way, it’s since been noted that Beth had to go to Jamie for help over Lee or John. And what’s more, she may have wanted to.

There’s a reason why Beth went to Jamie, not Lee

One of the biggest questions surrounding this backstory has always been why Beth asked Jamie for help instead of someone else in the family. At this point, Beth’s mother had already died in a tragic horse-riding accident, but there were still other options.

Or were there? As some fans have pointed out, Jamie might have been the safer choice than her other brother, Lee, who would have almost certainly revealed the secret to John.

Paramount The Beth-Jamie feud was a huge part of Yellowstone

As a Reddit user posted, “I always wondered why she skipped going to her oldest brother. Why go straight to Jamie? I figured Lee would’ve been a good choice to turn to for help.”

“Beth goes to Lee, Lee goes to John, John takes Rip to the train station,” said one reply, while another added, “Lee would have made her go to John or would have told him himself.”

A third wrote, “Personally, from what little we saw of him, I think if Beth went to him, he would’ve gone straight to John.”

“Lee goes straight to John,” another agreed. “He’s the heir and successor, the perfect eldest son. He’s too loyal. Everything fell apart when Lee died.”

Paramount Lee was very close to their father, John Dutton

However, it may also be more complicated than that. Beth had gone to Jamie, and this could be an indication that the siblings were much closer when they were kids. For one, they had a lot more in common than they would have had with Lee, which might have made Beth’s choice a lot easier.

“For me Beth and Jamie were the ‘smart’ college bound kids giving them a bond,” one comment theorized. “They were more bookish. Lee was the heir apparent tied up with ranch work. Jamie was there and Beth trusted him making his betrayal of her even worse to her.”

“They were tight when they were younger, which is why the betrayal is so huge to Beth. She loved him and trusted him,” one more pointed out.

