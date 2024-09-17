Yellowstone stars confirm “a lot more interaction” between two unexpected characters in final episodes

Yellowstone’s stars have spoken out about Season 5 Part 2, and Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes have promised a better relationship between their distant siblings.

Of all the polarizing duos in Taylor Sheridan‘s Dutton saga, Reilly’s Beth and Grimes’ Kayce are the least offensive pair. But, realistically, this is because the brother and sister barely spend any time on screen together across the Western show.

An odd detail, since the subject of family and legacy is the beating heart of his particular drama. But since Beth has been preoccupied with hating Jamie, and Kayce is trying to keep his own family together, there’s few occasions in which the siblings ever cross paths.

Thankfully, in Season 5 Part 2, that’s set to change. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Grimes confirmed that Beth and Kayce would actually work together in their attempts to save the Dutton Ranch.

“You do get to see a lot more interaction between Kayce and Beth,” Grimes said. “That was really fun because Kelly and I had talked over the years about how we wish we’d had more stuff together because we’re never really in the same room, if you think about it. It was great working with Kelly and being around Beth’s energy a little bit.”

In Part 2, the Duttons’ friends and foes are scattered. Rip will be spending some time away from the ranch, heading up the cattle team in Texas. Meanwhile, Jamie is on his own, attempting to protect himself and take down what remains of his adopted family.

In that respect, it makes a lot of sense that Beth and Kayce would finally team-up.

“I’m glad to hear that Kayce and Beth are finally going to sharing scenes together. It logically should’ve happened all along,” said one fan on Reddit.

“The last time they shared a scene together just one on one was in Season 3 Episode 9,” another pointed out. “It’s when he goes to Beth with the offer from Market Equities about the land, and he and Jamie need her to talk to John. That was it, last time they spoke to each other directly.”

