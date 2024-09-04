Yellowstone star is “unrecognizable” as Fast & Furious villain you’ve never noticed

Rip might be known as Yellowstone’s residential bad boy, but Cole Hauser has been around for far longer than his killer alter-ego, and most fans can’t believe they didn’t recognize him before.

Hauser is a major player in the Yellowstone cast, with Rip having served as John Dutton’s right-hand man and Beth’s beau from the very beginning of the Western show.

But prior to his days on the Dutton Ranch, Hauser appeared in several notable movies, including Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, Pitch Black, and 2 Fast 2 Furious.

The latter especially has caught the surprise of fans, with one screenshot from the action movie making the rounds on Reddit. Clearly, with his cream suit and shaven face, Hauser is looking as different to Rip as he could get.

The comments on the post just go to show how integral Rip has become to Hauser’s image, with many fans in disbelief that it’s the same person.

“I literally just watched Pitch Black like two nights ago, and I swear to God, I had no idea! And he’s also Verone from 2 Fast 2 Furious — how?! Haha,” said one.

Another added: “When I first started watching Yellowstone, my brother told me who he was. I was baffled! He looks so good with a beard and more muscular. I still can’t believe it.”

“I started the show a month ago…I saw his name in the opening credits and was expecting to see him for the first few episodes; I didn’t realize he was Rip until the 3rd episode,” wrote a third.

For those not up to date on the Fast and Furious lore, Hauser plays Carter Verone, a drug dealer who becomes the movie’s villain after he plans to have Brian and Roman killed while they’re in his service (undercover, of course.)

This is where the Rip connection becomes a little clearer. Rip’s no drug dealer, but he’s seen his fair share of kills before! A little trip to the Train Station, anyone?

