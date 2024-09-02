Yellowstone star thanks show for “beautiful experience” in emotional video

Until Taylor Sheridan or Paramount confirms otherwise, Yellowstone is soon set to come to a close with the upcoming Season 5 Part 2. In preparation for the end, star Forrie J. Smith has posted an emotional goodbye to those behind the series.

Smith has been a part of the Yellowstone cast from the beginning, playing the wise and feisty Lloyd, a long-time worker at the Dutton Ranch and Rip’s right-hand man.

Lloyd’s had his moments of drama (remember when he stabbed Walker over Laramie?), but he’s still remained a fan-favorite over the five seasons of the Western TV show.

Article continues after ad

On his Instagram on August 30, Smith posted a video of himself on what is presumably the Yellowstone set, thanking the cast and crew for changing his life over the course of the last six years.

“This goes out to the cast and crew, everybody that had anything to do with Yellowstone,” he said. “Thank you, thank you for the beautiful experience. I’m a bigger, broader man now, and a better actor, and it’s because of the last seven years of Yellowstone.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He continued: “I want to thank all you people that helped me through it and helped me become that bigger actor and better man. I’m talking from the top dogs at Paramount Studios, 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, Taylor Sheridan, to the lowest guy on the totem pole. It took us all to do it, thank you.”

Fans have applauded his gratitude for the series, and it’s caused many to already start mourning their favorite characters, Lloyd included.

Article continues after ad

“Forrie, choked up? What a sight. What a legend,” said one Reddit user. Another added: “That was very sweet!”

“Would’ve rather seen more of Lloyd over the Duttons if I’m being real,” another noted.

“One of my favorite characters and his scenes with Jimmy and then Carter were incredible. He is the real deal and it shines through. Gonna miss him big,” said a fourth.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 returns on November 10. Until then, check out our list of the other best Yellowstone characters and most shocking Yellowstone deaths.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Or, find out everything you need to know about 6666, 1923 Season 2, and The Madison.