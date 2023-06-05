Yellowstone star teases “more things to come” after cancellation

A star of Yellowstone has assured fans the franchise isn’t going away any time soon, despite the show’s recent cancellation.

Taylor Sheridan’s Western empire has been on the go since 2018, with Yellowstone becoming one of the most-watched shows across the US and each of its spinoffs – 1883 and 1923 – being incredibly successful.

However, its flagship show will bow out with Season 5 Part 2’s final episodes later this year, coming after rumored drama between the showrunner and lead star Kevin Costner over his commitment to the series.

Some viewers may be worried that Yellowstone’s conclusion could be a bad omen, but according to one of its stars, the stories of the franchise are far from over.

Yellowstone star teases franchise future after cancellation

Piper Perabo, who plays Summer Higgins, addressed the upcoming climax of Yellowstone and allayed any concerns fans may have about the future of the franchise.

“If it were up to me, I would want it to keep going, but I know that Taylor [Sheridan] is writing the prequels and he has all these things that he’s doing and he wants to expand the whole thing,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“Even though Yellowstone might be ending, there may be so many more things to come.”

Perabo also said Sheridan had been working on other Yellowstone projects prior to the writers strike, “and one of the fun things about working on a Sheridan show is that you really don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

Several spinoffs are in development: the next chapter of 1883 is expected later this year, 1923 Season 2 is in the works alongside 6666, and Matthew McConaughey is expected to lead a new series.

We’ll be sure to keep our Yellowstone hubs updated when new information comes in. You can check them out below:

