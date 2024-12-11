Yellowstone star says Season 5 was “easier” after Kevin Costner’s unexpected exit

After an extended break and an unprecedented exit from the star of the show, Yellowstone cast member Luke Grimes has revealed that Kevin Costner’s absence made Season 5 Part 2 an easy ride.

So far, Taylor Sheridan‘s final Yellowstone episodes have been met with divisive reactions. Unexpected deaths and surprising Travis Wheatley scenes have fallen under scrutiny, and for many diehard viewers, Season 5’s lackluster return all boils down to Kevin Costner no longer being there.

The head Yellowstone cast member exited the show in 2023, leading to the drama series ending far earlier than planned, with only six episodes to wrap up a sprawling storyline.

Whether Season 5 Part 2 achieved this successfully is down to fan opinion, but from the perspective of Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, Costner’s exit made one major difference – and not necessarily a bad one.

Luke Grimes calls Season 5 “easiest season” for one reason

“Hopefully everyone can see that it was time,” Grimes told Esquire. “To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone.

“Obviously, it didn’t make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed.”

This alludes to earlier rumors of a feud between Kevin Costner and the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan. Both denied any longstanding tension, pinning the exit down to failed scheduling and pay negotiations. However, Grimes’ mention of “conflict” might hint towards a power struggle between the two big names.

As a result of Costner leaving, John Dutton was killed on-screen in a brutal planned attack. The death sparked debate among fans over whether it was done right, and even Costner himself declined to watch it.

Later in the interview, Grimes revealed he hadn’t engaged with fan reactions outside of John’s death, stating he’d rather be “careful” instead.

“In the past, no, because it would have hurt my feelings,” he said. “This year, I read a little bit of the fan reaction about John Dutton dying. I was just interested in how people were feeling about that, because I think we all had a pretty good idea that people weren’t going to like it very much. But I’m careful.”

For more, find out when the Yellowstone finale is out. Once that’s over, you can also see what’s going on with upcoming spinoffs, like 6666, The Madison, and 1923 Season 2.