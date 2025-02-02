Yellowstone star recalls special “one-on-one” moment with Kevin Costner on first day

Yellowstone might be over, but some of the cast are still happy to reminisce about their time on the show, with James Jordan recalling a special memory of working with Kevin Costner.

Although Costner’s exit from the Western drama series resulted in rumors of feuds and questionable comments from co-stars, the majority of the Yellowstone cast still remember the actor fondly.

One of them is James Jordan, a Sheridan regular, who played Livestock Agent Steve Hendon. Working closely with both John Dutton and Kayce, Hendon often found himself in the middle of dangerous confrontations against those willing to mess with another rancher’s cattle.

Reflecting on his time on the series, Jordan remembered a moment on his first day in which Costner offered to run a one-on-one rehearsal for an upcoming scene.

James Jordan says meeting Kevin Costner was “pretty crazy”

“The first day I was on set with him was pretty crazy—seeing him from 100 yards away and thinking, ‘There he is, the man who hears voices in the corn.’ It was a real dream come true,” Jordan said [via Daily Express US].

“As the sun was setting in the beautiful Montana sky, I had a one-on-one rehearsal with Kevin Costner on this mountaintop. I was pinching myself while we did that. Such a fantastic leader, fantastic actor, and had a great time.”

Agent Hendon spent a lot of time under the direction of John Dutton, who served as the Livestock Commissioner for many years. During his time on the job, Hendon found himself in plenty of trouble, especially when he was imprisoned for killing two men while forcibly driving them around in the back of a truck.

Unlike many poor Yellowstone characters, however, Hendon did make it out of the series alive, with his last appearance being in Season 5 Episode 1.

Jordan also appeared in Sheridan’s other shows, Landman and Lioness. While he wasn’t able to give any specific updates, he said, “We’re hoping that we’ll have a second season of Landman and a third seasonal Lioness.”

Jordan also appeared in Sheridan's other shows, Landman and Lioness. While he wasn't able to give any specific updates, he said, "We're hoping that we'll have a second season of Landman and a third seasonal Lioness."