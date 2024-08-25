Yellowstone star’s new show puts the fate of Taylor Sheridan’s spinoffs into question

With a handful of new Yellowstone spinoffs on the way, one cast member’s commitment to another show might hint that nothing is certain when it comes to the future of the Duttons.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will signal the end of this era of the Dutton family and their ranch, but Taylor Sheridan has been hard at work trying to keep his signature Western franchise alive.

Once the main series comes to a close (without Kevin Costner in the lead), there are at least three spinoffs on the horizon: 1944, The Madison, and 6666. It’s also thought there’s potential for a Beth and Rip-focused spinoff, after actor Cole Hauser previously dropped hints that there’s more to come for the pair.

Article continues after ad

Whether Beth and Rip will continue their story in a new show altogether or join the cast of The Madison remains to be seen, but Kelly Reilly (who plays Beth) has already lined-up a new project unrelated to the ranch drama. All this suggests that Beth’s inclusion in Yellowstone’s future might be smaller than previously thought.

Article continues after ad

Paramount

In August 2024, it was announced that Reilly had been confirmed to star in Under Salt Marsh, an upcoming crime thriller with Sky. Reilly will play Jackie, a former detective turned teacher who discovers the body of one of her young pupils.

Article continues after ad

As the connection to years-old cold case begins to unfold, Jackie’s old partner Eric is summoned back to the small town in Wales to help uncover buried secrets in the community.

It all sounds pretty exciting, and definitely a series set to catch the eyes of the biggest true crime and thriller fans. However, this does pose the question of whether Reilly will remain available for the upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs.

Under Salt Marsh will commence filming in the second half of 2024. While Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will be airing in November 2024, development on The Madison is well underway.

Article continues after ad

Rumors of the Yellowstone cast appearing in the newest spinoff (previously titled Yellowstone 2024) are still just that – rumors – but it was assumed that Reilly would reprise the role of Beth.

Article continues after ad

Even so, if the Beth and Rip spinoff is a real possibility, Reilly’s commitment to Under Salt Marsh would rule out production on any further Dutton-based shows involving her, for now.

Either this means that Beth Dutton will appear minimally in The Madison (if at all), or that both this spinoff and any possible Beth and Rip spinoff won’t be going into production anytime soon.

Article continues after ad

For more, check out all the best Yellowstone episodes. You can also find out what’s going on with 1923 Season 2, and take a look at our list of the best Yellowstone characters.