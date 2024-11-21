Yellowstone star heads to Scream 7 in unexpected role

With so much controversy surrounding production, the Scream 7 cast has been up in the air. Now, Yellowstone star Isabel May is officially booked as an essential character.

Whether you know her from Yellowstone spinoff 1883 or as Young Sheldon’s Veronica Duncan, May is a face that hasn’t been far from our screens. Now she’s been cast in Scream 7 as the daughter of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott.

We don’t know any further details about the role yet – including her name – but given Campbell’s return to the franchise was somewhat controversial, fleshing out her family is perhaps unexpected.

Here’s what we do know. The seventh film is now expected to focus on Sidney and her daughter, and it will be directed by Kevin Williamson.

For those who haven’t been following developments, previous Scream star Melissa Barrera was fired from production for “Rhetoric that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” about the Israel-Hamas war, according to producers.

Co-star Jenna Ortega left production a short while later, though her reasons why weren’t publicly confirmed. At the same time, it was also announced original director Christopher Landon would be stepping away.

Fans didn’t see Campbell in Scream 6 because of an alleged pay dispute, though this has seemingly been fixed ahead of the seventh film.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!” Campbell posted on her Instagram. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

We’ve still got no idea what will happen in the wider Scream 7 plot, although Barrera’s storyline will obviously not continue. It’s also uncertain if core cast members such as Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding will return.

As for May’s casting, fans are already on the fence. “Isabel May is 23. When did Sidney suddenly get a college aged kid?” one replied, with another agreeing, “How long after Scream 5 is 7 set? Cause in 5 Sidney had a baby only omg.”

“We’re not spending our money to watch this in theaters,” a third weighed in.

Scream 7 is due to be released February 27, 2026. Check our ranking of the Scream movies, alongside the best horror movies ever made.