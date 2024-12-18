Yellowstone star unveils gruesome behind-the-scenes look at Jamie & Beth’s fight

Yellowstone cast member Kelly Reilly has paid tribute to one brutal moment in the series finale with a particularly bloody behind-the-scenes picture. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Much of Yellowstone’s final episode revolved around saying goodbye to both John Dutton and the ranch. The rancher was laid to rest in his land, and the property was sold to Thomas Rainwater, finally fulfilling the Dutton prophecy.

But another major scene served as the climax for the decades-long feud between Beth and Jamie. After vowing to avenge her father, Beth stormed over to Jamie’s house, where the two engaged in a violent fight to the death. Beth ultimately got the upper hand when Rip came to her rescue, taking a knife and stabbing Jamie.

In her Instagram stories, Reilly posted a picture taken during the filming of that scene, and it’s just as messy as it looked.

Kelly Reilly shares love for Wes Bentley in emotional post

Posted to her Instagram stories, Reilly shared the image of herself and Wes Bentley side-by-side, covered in fake blood and injuries. In the caption, she wrote, “Wes Bentley and I after that scene… One of the greatest scene partners I have ever had. Love you Wes xx”

@mzkellyreilly/Instagram

Despite some thinking Jamie’s big death scene was actually a huge mistake, Reilly’s post has garnered praise from a lot of fans, who have applauded both actors for the memorable moment.

“I love them both. Kelly is ridiculously talented,” said one Reddit user.

Another agreed, “Love Kelly so much, Wes is a great actor, too and has proven to be a great sparring partner from the barn scene in S1 up to the finale.”

Given Beth and Jamie’s turbulent on-screen relationship over the years, some have even pointed out how strange it is to see the two actors putting on a united front.

“It’s so weird seeing these two actually being friendly,” said one comment, while another added, “It would be nice to see them in some other show or movie where they play characters that are decent to each other.”

