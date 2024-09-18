Yellowstone star Cole Hauser teases huge change in Season 5 Part 2

The end of Yellowstone is nigh, and if cast member Cole Hauser is to be believed, Season 5 Part 2 will play out differently to the cowboy antics we’ve grown used to.

There’s a lot riding on the final Yellowstone episodes. There’s the eternal feud between Beth and Jamie to resolve, the Texas-based cattle drive, and most importantly, John Dutton’s fate.

Taylor Sheridan has spent the past five seasons spinning webs that he now has to untangle in the span of six episodes. Thankfully, the Yellowstone cast (sans Kevin Costner) are backing him all the way. And, from the sounds of it, Part 2 will shake things up.

“God, I just literally finished it 10 days ago, and I’ve been thinking about what the season means,” Rip actor Cole Hauser said [via Fox News]. “The last seven years of doing this show, and Taylor [Sheridan] is just such an amazing writer, and he’s just done a great job again of trying to wrap this thing up.

“Not into a perfect bow, it never really is with Yellowstone, but it’s some really dramatic stuff and it’s heartfelt. It’s different than past seasons, certainly, but in a good way.

“So, I’m excited for the audience in the ‘Yellowstone’ world to check it out and, hopefully, they love it. That’s all you can hope for.”

“Different than past seasons” is an intriguing concept. As any Dutton fan knows, Taylor Sheridan doesn’t tend to stray too far from the homestead when it comes to his cowboy legacy. Yellowstone, 1923, and 1883 might be strewn across the timeline, but they’re all based on the same ideals.

Legacy, land, and family are the recurring themes and battles fought in his franchise. There’s no doubt Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will continue this arc, though if the Duttons’ story is being turned on its head, then who knows what else is coming our way.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will be released on November 10, 2024.

