Yellowstone star breaks silence about Season 6 after rumors of “another chapter”

Yellowstone Season 6 may (or may not) be in the works, but one thing is clear: Cole Hauser really wants to come back.

During the once-neverending wait for Season 5 Part 2’s release date, the Yellowstone fandom was dealt two massive blows: Kevin Costner has left the series for good, and the upcoming episodes will bring the hit series to a close.

Or so we thought. The franchise is expanding, with plans in place for 1923 Season 2, 6666, 1944, and a new spinoff series titled The Madison, but Yellowstone Season 6 may still be on the table.

Article continues after ad

In August this year, Variety reported that Yellowstone cast members Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser were in talks to return as Beth and Rip. It’s unclear if it’d be the final season or part of an ongoing commitment to the flagship series.

Paramount

This also came after Puck News reported that Reilly, Hauser, and Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) had joined the ensemble of the Madison series (it seems like there may have been some crossed wires with their Season 6 negotiations).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In a new interview with Fox News, Hauser addressed the chance of another season. In short, he doesn’t know if it’s going ahead, but he’ll be happy if it does.

“I can’t comment right now, but I mean, listen, in a perfect world, I think it would be amazing to see this thing go on, but there’s a lot of different people involved in that decision,” he said.

“I’m a hired gun. I ain’t a producer, I ain’t the studio head, just a hired gun. But I hope so. I hope it really happens because it would be fun.”

Article continues after ad

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Reilly teased that “there’s potentially another chapter. It’s being talked about now.”

“Nothing is set in stone,” she stressed. “But if Taylor [Sheridan] wants to write it, I would want to do it. That’s it. Because he’s the one that’s written every single line I’ve ever said. She came from his imagination. But we’re both in agreement that there’s a shift that has to take place.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“You can’t keep telling the same story. This story is ending. Yellowstone as we know it is ending, but if there is more story to tell with some of the characters, it’s going to be a little different.”

Before Yellowstone returns, read our ranking of the best Yellowstone characters, and make sure you’ve checked out all of Taylor Sheridan’s movies and TV shows.