Taylor Sheridan’s new Yellowstone series just cast forgotten Lost star

Yellowstone’s latest spin-off series is bringing Lost star Matthew Fox back into the spotlight.

Fox, best known for his role as Jack Shepard on the divisive mystery series Lost, has been announced as joining the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off, The Madison. Per a report via Deadline, Fox will play Paul, a bachelor and outdoorsman.

The actor made his name on the dramedy series Party of Five before starring in 113 episodes of Lost, after which he declared he was done with television. After that, he appeared in a few films, including World War Z and Bone Tomahawk.

Article continues after ad

ABC Matthew Fox is trading Lost’s island locale for The Madison’s rugged countryside

The actor would disappear from the spotlight for several years after Lost amid allegations of violent behavior, including claims he had assaulted a female bus driver and claims from former co-stars that he had been abusive towards women.

Despite declaring he was done with the business, Fox began reappearing in 2022, starring in the Peacock mini-series Last Light and the Australian comedy series Caught. Fox explained at a 2024 press conference for Last Light that he had taken time off to raise his family.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Details about The Madison are light, though we know the show will focus on “grief and human connection.” The series follows a family from New York City who relocate to Montana. The series does not currently have a release date.

Fox is joining an already stacked cast in its early days. Michelle Pfeiffer headlines The Madison as an unnamed character with two daughters. She’s joined by Elle Chapman and Beau Garret as her daughters, Paige and Abigail.

Article continues after ad

Suits star Patrick J. Adams has also joined the cast as Paige’s husband, and War for the Planet of the Apes star Amiah Miller as Abigail’s daughter.

The next Yellowstone chapter will be Season 5 Part 2, which releases on November 10, 2024. Until then, you can read all about the Yellowstone timeline.