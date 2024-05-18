Yellowstone set photo just put the biggest concern about the show to rest

One cast member just posted a picture from the set of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, and it’s finally ended the biggest worry for the show.

Amid the ongoing drama surrounding Yellowstone’s early cancellation and Kevin Costner’s alleged feud with Taylor Sheridan, fans of the Western drama series have been left without much news relating to Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2.

But now, thankfully, the biggest worry about the show (that it wouldn’t be returning at all), can be laid to rest, as Yellowstone is currently filming.

The update came courtesy of Yellowstone cast member Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica on the Taylor Sheridan show. On her Instagram stories, she posted an image of some signage on the set, which pointed the way to “cowboy camp”, the term used to describe Sheridan’s intense training workshop for the cast.

Indeed, it seemed touch and go there for a while. While Kevin Costner’s interview with Deadline recently unveiled a series of truths surrounding his exit, there were other things at play that left some wondering whether the show would actually be coming back.

For one, the news surrounding the final season has been few and far between. For the longest time, there was no confirmed filming date, despite the show being slated to return to screens in November 2024.

What’s more, Sheridan still has an ever-growing slate of shows to work on, including Yellowstone 1944 and 2024, 6666, and 1923 Season 2. (That’s not even including his non-Duttonverse projects, like Landman, Tulsa King Season 2, and Mayor of Kingstown.) Under these circumstances, it might not have been a surprise to anyone if Sheridan and Paramount had simply announced that Yellowstone would not be returning.

Now Asbille’s post can put questioning fans at ease — Yellowstone is coming back for its final episodes.

