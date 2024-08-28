Yellowstone Season 6 twist is actually a huge “spoiler” for the finale

Just months out from Yellowstone’s grand return (and unfortunate ending), the bombshell potential of Yellowstone Season 6 has entered the room, but it might pose a problem for the upcoming episodes.

The past year has been a whirlwind ride for Yellowstone lovers. Not only has the news of Yellowstone’s cancellation and Kevin Costner’s exit changed everything, but the slate of new spinoffs – 6666, 1944, 1923 Season 2, and The Madison – has made navigating the Dutton family’s history complicated.

While Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 was set to end this era of Duttons, it has been revealed that the flagship show might continue after all – and this time, with Beth and Rip at the helm.

The report comes via Puck, and is unconfirmed by Paramount and other official sources for now. However, if true, this puts the entire future of the Western TV franchise into a tailspin.

Beth and Rip were always destined to get more airtime one way or another – as teased by Yellowstone cast member Cole Hauser – but it was assumed that this would be in the form of a new spinoff show altogether, if true.

But if reports are correct and Yellowstone won’t be canceled after all, then this might ruin the “grand finale” of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2.

Based on everything we know, the final Yellowstone episodes would have boiled down to the ongoing feud between Jamie and Beth and his betrayal of the family, and many assumed that one of them would have to die for the show to end.

Fans have noted that if Beth and Rip’s Yellowstone takeover is true, then this implies that she wins the bout against her adoptive brother, therefore revealing that Jamie may ultimately meet his untimely end.

As one Reddit user wrote: “Why watch the rest of Season 5 at this point? If Rip and Beth get a spinoff then the only question that remains is how Jaime dies. Who cares?”

“Yeah, it’s another GoT situation. Although they didn’t completely ruin the entire show. At least I hope not. The drama with Jamie and Beth should have been resolved one way or another a long time ago,” another replied.

“Well, I guess that means they both make it out of this season alive. Thanks for the spoiler,” said another.

One predicted: “John and Jamie die. Casey and his family move away to protect Tate from the Dutton curse. Beth and Rip run Yellowstone but Beth does a lot to make it financially stable and Rip runs the cattle.”

Of course, this is just reports for now. There’s still potential for another spinoff to be added to the ever-growing pile, and with production on Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 surely nearing its end, who knows how the next installment of the Dutton family history will pan out?

