Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 trailer features Kevin Costner, but there’s a catch

Despite exiting the series, Kevin Costner has managed to find his way into the first look at Yellowstone’s upcoming (potential!) final season.

The short clip for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 boldly features Kevin Costner, who left the series following a very public dispute to work on his own western, the maligned Horizon: An American Saga.

To promote the upcoming season but still keep its most notable star, the trailer uses footage of Costner as John Dutton from all the way back in Yellowstone Season 2.

“Legacy. You build something worth havin’. Someone’s gonna try to take it.” Costner’s Dutton says, perhaps eerily alluding to reports that Yellowstone might continue after his exit after all.

That continuation is slated to include Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, both of whom are back for the short trailer Paramount released.

There’s also footage of Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, frantically trying to destroy paperwork as an FBI raid seemingly looms over him.

There’s no sign of a funeral or a grand farewell in the trailer, so we don’t yet know exactly how Costner’s John Dutton will be written out of the show. However, reports have indicated Costner was not on set for the filming of Season 5 Part 2.

The actor himself confirmed his absence in a June 20 social media post, saying he would not be able to continue on Yellowstone.

“It was something that really changed me. I loved it,” Costner said of Yellowstone. “And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning and I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop and I’ll see you at the movies.”

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 begins on November 10, 2024. The series is potentially the last (unless, of course, the rumored Yellowstone Season 6 is announced), but not the end of the franchise. Yellowstone will continue with new shows like The Madison, which will star Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Fox.

For more on the Duttons, check out our guides on the shows to watch if you love Yellowstone, the best Yellowstone characters, and the 1923 cast.