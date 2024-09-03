Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 hints at emotional future for the show’s most complicated relationship

The powers that be behind Yellowstone are teasing fans with glimpses of Season 5 Part 2, and one image hints towards a developing father-son relationship between Rip and Carter.

The two first met during Season 4, after Beth Dutton encountered Carter at a hospital where John Dutton was recovering from an assassination attempt. (Yeah, the Season 3 finale was a big ordeal for the Dutton family.)

Taking the now-orphaned boy under her wing, she brought him back to the Dutton Ranch in the hopes of raising him as her and Rip’s son. But Rip was reluctant to take Carter on, instead hiring him as the lowest of ranch hands and forcing the young boy to man up.

The two Yellowstone characters got off to a rocky start for sure, but one first look image for the upcoming Season 5 Part 2 teases that the two might have come to terms with each other during the inevitable time jump. In the image (below), Rip watches over Carter as he sleeps, reaching out for him affectionately.

It’s a moment of softness for the otherwise hard-headed Rip, all likely stemming from memories of his own troubled childhood. A childhood that, ultimately, hindered his ability to have sympathy for Carter at the beginning.

Rip was first brought on under the service of John Dutton when his father murdered his mother and brother as a boy. After killing his father out of revenge, Rip was found bloodied and unwashed in a barn. John took him under his wing, giving him protection and a place to live for the rest of his life.

Over time, Rip became John’s right-hand man and one of his most trusted employees. Charged with keeping the other ranch hands in check and keeping the branded men protected, Rip plays a huge role in the running of the estate.

Now, with Kevin Costner’s John absent from the upcoming season, Rip is predicted to play a more prominent part in the future of the ranch.

Although Beth can’t have children (and Rip accepted that), it’s likely that the new threats against the ranch and Rip’s added responsibility will have him reconsider what he wants out of life. As such, we may see more father-son moments between him and Carter.

For more, check out Yellowstone's most emotional moments.