Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 cast scripts were “blacked out” to avoid spoilers

As Yellowstone comes to a close without Kevin Costner, the cast reveals that scripts for Season 5 Part 2 were “blacked out”, with certain storylines remaining a mystery even to them.

The final Yellowstone episodes have plenty of storylines to bring to a close. From John Dutton’s fate to the victor of Beth and Jamie’s ongoing feud, fans have been waiting to see how Taylor Sheridan‘s flagship series is going to end.

But as such, there’s plenty of potential for spoilers. In order to avoid leaks, Paramount has taken the Marvel approach, redacting certain details from the Part 2 scripts and leaving the cast without a full picture of what was going down.

Article continues after ad

As Yellowstone cast member Jennifer Landon (who plays the foul-mouthed Teeter) explained, “We get these redacted scripts. Basically everything is blacked out except for your lines.”

Other cast members discussed the tactic in a teaser released by Paramount, with Dawn Olivieri, who plays Sarah Atwood, adding: “I don’t know what she did, she doesn’t know what I did. We can’t tell each other.”

Article continues after ad

Denim Richards, who plays Teeter’s beau and fellow ranch hand Colby revealed that, as a result, some scenes were shot without the actors knowing what was going to happen, meaning certain moments were “really not rehearsed.”

Article continues after ad

According to director Christina Voros, it’s the first time the team behind Yellowstone have resorted to such precautions, leading to a whole “new set of challenges” behind-the-scenes. However, it was all done “for the sake of the audience.”

Paramount

Thankfully, it sounds like all this effort might just pay off, with Voros adding: “I have been moved more by the performances from the cast than I ever have been, and that’s saying a lot.”

Article continues after ad

Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the show, added that the conclusion “brought me to tears, and I think people are going to really, really love it.”

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will be released on November 10, 2024. Until then, check out our guide to Yellowstone Season 6, to find out what’s ahead. You can also keep an eye on 6666, 1923 Season 2, and The Madison.