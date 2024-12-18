Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 backlash was actually a good thing, says producer

After a two-year wait for the final half-season, Yellowstone fans have been quick to criticize the final episodes about everything from John to Jamie, but one producer says that’s likely a good thing.

Since Season 5 Part 2 began airing, viewers have been voicing their disdain about what they believe are some truly baffling choices.

Whether it’s Taylor Sheridan‘s Travis stealing the spotlight, or making a mistake in killing off certain characters, not everyone has been happy with the final act of the Western drama.

However, all publicity is good publicity, and executive producer Christina Alexandra Voros has affirmed that all the divisive and vocal reactions prove they’ve “been doing something right.”

Yellowstone EP understands angry fan reactions

“It’s funny that it’s been such a cross-section,” Voros told Variety. “There are the people who can’t stand anything, and I think you know when you are coming to an end of the story, it’s just part of human experience. It changes the lens through which you’re looking at. I mean, it happens in relationships.

“If you were told this is the last person you are ever going to get to date in your life, you might be a little choosier. So I think people have fallen in love and not had to think about it ending for six seasons and then, all of a sudden, you know that it’s ending and the stakes are high.”

Voros also went on to address the range of reactions she’s witnessed over the six new episodes. When it comes to shows like Yellowstone, she believes it’s all part of a wider artistic purpose.

“People have their ideas of how they wanted it to end because they feel a level of ownership in the storytelling, since they’ve been following the story for so long,” she explained. “So I have seen the full range of praise and snark, and people arguing every angle of the political spectrum from super-conservative red state values to wokeness.

“What’s interesting to me is that it is summoning all of these different, conflicting ideas of what this season is and everyone’s watching the same season. I think ultimately that is the purpose of art and that is the purpose of narrative: Storytelling is to provoke these conversations.

“I think the fact that the reaction has run the gamut is a sign that we’ve been doing something right.

For more, find out how to watch Season 5 Part 2 if you haven't already. You can also revisit the final episode with our finale recap and ending explained, and take a look at the show's most shocking deaths.